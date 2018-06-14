The performers of Easter's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' had their own hallelujah moments

First time: While on tour in the 1970s, Cooper saw the movie based on the musical, and in 1996 he recorded "King Herod's Song" for a London cast recording of the show. "Tim Rice wanted a little more venom than the one they had before," he says. "He wanted Herod to be a little more cynical. They usually cast Herod as a fat idiot who's nervous and scared. They wanted this version to be a little more rock 'n' roll."