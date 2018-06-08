With 'Ozark' and a one-woman show, Laura Linney is still learning and loving it

The big lesson that I keep learning and relearning — you have to sit in the discomfort of a process. You have to let things feel not good to move through it. Things can't be at the same level all the time. Normally, in about the third week of every rehearsal process, everything feels terrible. Terrible! And if you take the bait of that, you can go down a rabbit hole of “This is awful and my life is over and I'm never going to survive it.” But that's when you have to stick with it and have a little grit and keep working.