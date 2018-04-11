Pete Holmes' hot-air balloon marriage proposal took an odd turn

Elsewhere in the conversation, Holmes spoke about his show's second season standout episode that dealt with Artie Lange's drug addiction, where "Crashing" might be headed next year and the ways in which the series gets both Christians and atheists right. It's not every day that the doctrine of reconciliation gets worked into an Emmy season chat, not to mention antiquated musings about what God might look like. (Holmes used to picture the Burger King monarch, which is a lot more fun than my childhood model.)