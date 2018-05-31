Rachel Brosnahan infuses her 'Mrs. Maisel' with fearlessness, even when it's misguided

“One of the things that people say all the time, that working on a film set is a lot of hurry up and wait ... we don't do so much of that on this show,” the actress says while on a break early this spring at the London West Hollywood. “We really just go. We go and go and go, and so it helps keep up the pace and the energy of the show on-screen too. We talk faster than most people talk. To fill an hour of television, there are about 15 more pages of dialogue.”