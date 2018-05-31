Sarah Paulson's own fears became the basis for her character's anxieties in 'American Horror Story: Cult'

“I think I saw a natural sponge in a store once,” Paulson said when she stopped by the L.A. Times video studio. “It gave me — like, the hair on my arms stood up. I felt my throat close up. And I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t like seeing all those gaping holes touching other gaping holes.” And then I told Ryan one night and he thought it was hilarious, of course. He’s like, ‘That’s crazy, lady! That’s funny.’ But I told him that five years ago. I did not think he would inflict that on me in Season 7.”