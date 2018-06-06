Be it 'Ray Donovan,' 'Billions' or 'Trust,' TV's fixers crank up the tension

Chace, an actual ex-CIA officer also portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in "All the Money in the World,” ultimately failed to prevent criminals from cutting off young Getty's ear, Fraser points out. "I'm flattered to think that Chace might be a fixer, but he's more of a first responder of sorts, because if he'd done his job, we wouldn't have a TV show. At one point in Rome, he can't give away a quarter-million dollars [to get information]. He's like, 'What the hell do I have to do in this town to get somebody to talk to me?'"