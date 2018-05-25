We all know Emmy's favorite shows, but take a look at these less familiar TV gems

"When I was first writing the show, I knew that it would be about people not making a lot of money," says creator Justin Spitzer. "It would have that blue collar component, and I hadn't seen much of that. … What we've tried to do is when an issue presents itself, run toward it, not away from it, and never in a way that feels like we're tying to teach anyone anything, but use it for comedy — try to see what relatable issues people in this environment might face."