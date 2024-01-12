How to watch the Emmys and everything else to know, from the red carpet to the nominees

The 75th Emmy Awards are finally happening on Monday, six months (and one hot labor summer) after the nominations were announced.

Hit shows such as “The Last of Us,” “The Bear” and “The White Lotus” have already notched a few early wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, held earlier this month. Actors Nick Offerman and Storm Reid were recognized for their guest roles on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which also took home wins for picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup , sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects. “The Bear” and “White Lotus,” meanwhile, won the awards for casting in a comedy series and casting in a drama series, respectively, among others.

Here’s a refresher for everything you need to know about the hot labor summer-delayed edition of the 2023 (but held in 2024) Emmy Awards.

When are the Emmys and why are they being held in January?

The 75th Emmy Awards will be held on Jan. 15 at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live. The three-hour live telecast will kick off at 5 p.m. Pacific on Fox (and will be available the next day on Hulu).

Originally scheduled for September — when the ceremony is traditionally held — the Emmy Awards were postponed amid the historic dual Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA that brought the industry to a halt.

The writers had already been on strike for two months when the Emmy nominations were announced in July. The actors walked out shortly after. Rather than proceed with no writers to write the show or presenters to hand out awards, Fox chose to push the event until after both labor disputes were resolved.

(The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were held Jan. 6 and 7, will airon FXX on Saturday .)

Who is hosting?

Anthony Anderson hosts the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday. (Jae C. Hong / Invision / Associated Press)

Anthony Anderson, who was nominated for lead comedy actor for seven consecutive years for his work on the ABC sitcom “black-ish,” has been tapped to host the 75th Emmy Awards. Anderson currently hosts Fox’s music game show “We Are Family” along with his mother, Doris Bowman. Bowman reportedly also will be part of the telecast.

When does the red carpet start and how can I watch it?

Preshow coverage of the event will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific on both E! and KTLA. The cable network will begin with “Live From E! Countdown to the Emmys” before switching over to its official red-carpet coverage at 3 p.m. with “Emmys Live From E! Hosted by Laverne Cox.” Heather McMahan , Zanna Roberts Rassi and Amber Ruffin also have been tapped for E!’s Emmys lead-up show.

For L.A. locals, Sam Rubin , along with Jessica Holmes , Doug Kolk and Megan Henderson , will be hosting KTLA’s three-hour preshow, “Live From the Emmys.”

Additionally, People and Entertainment Weekly will livestream red-carpet coverage starting at 3 p.m. on their respective websites, YouTube and social media channels.

What shows and actors are nominated?

Among those vying for the top series prize in their respective categories are a number of shows that released their final season during the June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, eligibility window , including “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” “Ted Lasso,” “Barry” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Other nominees for the night’s top prizes include returning favorites such as “Abbot t Elementary,” “The White Lotus,” “The Crown” and “Yellowjackets,” as well as newcomers “The Last of Us,” “The Bear,” “Wednesday” and “Andor.”

In addition to drama series, “Succession’s” nominations include those for lead drama actress (Sarah Snook), lead drama actor (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong), supporting actress (J. Smith-Cameron) and supporting actor (Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård). Snook, Culkin and Macfadyen won Golden Globe awards for the show earlier this month.

“The White Lotus ,” which was previously in the limited series category, has nominations for drama series, supporting drama actress (Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy , Aubrey Plaza and Simona Tabasco ) and supporting drama actor (F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe).

Broadcast darling “Abbott Elementary” is once again up for comedy series, and it also has nominations for lead comedy actress (Quinta Brunson), supporting comedy actress (Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph) and supporting comedy actor (Tyler James Williams).

Check out the complete list of 75th Emmy Awards nominations.

Who will win an Emmy award?

The Television Academy is predictable — except when it’s not. But most awards prognosticators, including The Times’ own columnist Glenn Whipp, are anticipating a big night for “Succession.” The HBO series is considered a shoo-in to take home the award for drama series, with Snook, Culkin and Macfadyen expected to take the awards for lead drama actress, lead drama actor and supporting drama actor, respectively.

Whipp expects the wins to be more spread out in the comedy field, with the series prize going to the final season of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” In the limited series categories, he anticipates a good night for Netflix’s “Beef” and its stars, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

The full list of Whipp’s predictions is available here.

Who are the presenters?

Among the celebrity presenters who have been announced for the ceremony are this year’s nominees Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Joan Collins, Jon Cryer, Charlie Day, Jodie Foster, Marla Gibbs, Jon Hamm, Glenn Howerton , Ken Jeong, Rob McElhenney, Joel McHale, Holland Taylor and Taylor Tomlinson also have been announced as presenters.