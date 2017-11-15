2018 Oscars Buzzmeter

Twentieth Century Fox; Melissa Sue Gordon / Warner Bros. Pictures; Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures; Netflix

Clockwise from top left: "The Shape of Water," "Dunkirk," "Get Out" and "Mudbound."

Clockwise from top left: "The Shape of Water," "Dunkirk," "Get Out" and "Mudbound." (Twentieth Century Fox; Melissa Sue Gordon / Warner Bros. Pictures; Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures; Netflix)