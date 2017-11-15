2018 Oscars Buzzmeter

It’s that time of year again when the multiplexes are crowded with movies hoping to build that all-important buzz on the way to the 90th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4.
As usual, questions abound. Will the newly diversified group of voters provide a boon to smaller audience favorite films such as “Lady Bird,” “The Florida Project” and “Get Out”? Will Christopher Nolan finally earn a directing nomination? How much will the recent string of allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood darken the proceedings and render some potential contender non-starters?
Here, we turn to six of the most qualified Oscar pundits, film writers and critics to tell us which movies will lead this year's Oscar race. The nominations won’t be revealed until Jan. 23, so check back often to see who’s up and who’s down on the Buzzmeter.
Our panelists:
Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Nicole Sperling (Entertainment Weekly), Anne Thompson (Thompson on Hollywood), Glenn Whipp (The Envelope), Justin Chang (L.A. Times), Kenneth Turan (L.A. Times)
Here are their picks in the key categories, with the top vote-getters highlighted in red:
Best picture | "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" | "The Shape of Water" | "Dunkirk" | "Darkest Hour" | "Get Out" | "Lady Bird"
“How curious that two World War II films about Dunkirk battle for the top Oscar — and both have a real chance to win.”
— Tom O’Neil
Critics' Picks
"The Florida Project": Chang, Whipp, O'Neil
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri": Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
"The Shape of Water": Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
"Dunkirk": Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
"Darkest Hour": Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
"Get Out": Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
"Lady Bird": Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
"The Big Sick": Turan, Whipp, Thompson
"Call Me By Your Name" Chang, Turan, Whipp, Sperling, O'Neil
"Blade Runner 2049": Whipp, Thompson
"Mudbound": Chang, Turan, Thompson
"The Post": Chang, Turan, Sperling, O'Neil
"Phantom Thread": Turan, O'Neil
"Detroit": O'Neil
Best director | Guillermo del Toro | Christopher Nolan
“Finally, Christopher Nolan will land a directors' slot that he could actually win. But popular Guillermo del Toro could follow his Mexican confreres Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G. Inarritu into the winner's circle for his moving period fantasy romance 'The Shape of Water.' ”
— Anne Thompson
Critics' Picks
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”:Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”:Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Steven Spielberg, “The Post":Chang, Turan
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”:Chang, Turan, Whipp, O'Neil
Denis Villeneuve, “Blade Runner 2049”:Turan, Thompson
Jordan Peele, “Get Out":Chang, Sperling
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”:Whipp, Sperling
Joe Wright, “Darkest Hour”:Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me By Your Name”:Thompson, O'Neil
Best actor | Gary Oldman | Daniel Day-Lewis | Andrew Garfield | Timothee Chalamet
“Oscar-winner Daniel Day Lewis looms over the relatively weak actor field as a finicky clothing designer in Paul Thomas Anderson's yet unseen romance 'Phantom Thread,' but until then we can confidently predict that Gary Oldman will be hard to beat as Winston Churchill in the timely 'Darkest Hour.' What does his performance show us? What a brilliant leader looks like. ”
— Anne Thompson
Critics' Picks
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour":Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread":Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
James Franco, "The Disaster Artist":Chang, Whipp, Thompson
Jake Gyllenhaal, "Stronger":Chang, Turan, Whipp
Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name":Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq.":O’Neil, Turan
Andrew Garfield, "Breathe": Thompson, O’Neil, Sperling, Chang, Turan, Whipp
Christian Bale, "Hostiles":Thompson
James McAvoy, "Split":Sperling
Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out":Sperling
Best actress | Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"
“No, we haven’t seen 'The Post' yet but that’s Meryl Streep and she’s playing Katherine Graham. It’s a match made in heaven. Still the category is Frances McDormand’s for the taking, even if she won’t schmooze for it.”
— Nicole Sperling
Critics' Picks
Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird":Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water":Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards":Whipp, Thompson, Oneil, Chang, Sperling, Turan
Margot Robbie, "I Tonya":Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson
Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul":Whipp, Thompson
Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”: O’Neil, Sperling, Turan
Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”: O’Neil
Meryl Streep, “The Post”:Chang, Thompson
Best supporting actor | Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"
“Nice to see Ray Romano coming back into focus.”
— Kenneth Turan
Critics' Picks
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”:Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me By Your Name”:Whipp, Thompson, O'Neil, Sperling
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards”:Whipp, Thompson, O' Neil, Chang, Sperling, Turan
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”:O'Neil, Whipp, Sperling
Armie Hammer, “Call Me By Your Name”:O'Neil, Sperling, Chang, Turan, Whipp
Ben Mendelsohn, “Darkest Hour”: Thompson
Jason Mitchell, “Mudbound” Thompson, Chang, Turan
Ray Romano, “The Big Sick”:Chang, Turan
Best supporting actress | Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"
“Laurie Metcalf and Allison Janney have won countless awards -- but never an Oscar. One of them probably will this year.”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird" :Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" :Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick" :Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water" :Whipp, O'Neil
Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound" :Chang, Turan, Whipp, Thompson, Sperling, O'Neil
Kristin Scott Thomas, “Darkest Hour” :Thompson, Sperling
Melissa Leo, “Novitiate” :Chang, Turan
Original screenplay | "The Big Sick"
“There may be more voiceover in 'Molly’s Game' than there is dialogue in my other four picks combined, and for once, that’s not a bad thing.”
— Justin Chang
Critics' Picks
“Get Out”:Whipp, Turan, Sperling, Chang, Thompson
“The Shape of Water”:Whipp, Turan, Sperling, O'Neil
“Three Billboards”:Whipp, Turan, Sperling, Chang, Thompson, O'Neil
“Lady Bird”:Whipp, Turan, Sperling, Chang, Thompson, O'Neil
“The Big Sick”:Whipp, Turan, Sperling, Chang, Thompson, O'Neil
“Dunkirk”:Chang
“Darkest Hour”:Thompson
"The Florida Project":O'Neil
Adapted screenplay | "Call Me by Your Name"
“This would be a nice place to reward Sofia Coppola's suspenseful, purposeful drama 'The Beguiled.'”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
“Call Me by Your Name”:Whipp, Thompson, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“Mudbound”:Whipp, Thompson, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“Molly's Game”:Whipp, Thompson, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“The Disaster Artist”:Whipp, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“The Beguiled”:Whipp
“First They Killed My Father”:Thompson, Turan
“Logan”:Thompson
“Last Flag Flying”:Chang
“Wonderstruck”:Sperling, O'Neil
Cinematography | “Blade Runner 2049” | “Dunkirk” | "The Shape of Water”
“There may be no more strongly backed favorite this year than 'Blade Runner 2049’s' Roger Deakins — which doesn’t mean he won’t lose for the 14th time.”
— Justin Chang
Critics' Picks
“Blade Runner 2049”:Whipp, Thompson, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“Dunkirk”:Whipp, Thompson, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“The Shape of Water":Whipp, Thompson, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“Darkest Hour”:Whipp, Chang, Sperling, Turan, O'Neil
“Call Me by Your Name”:Whipp, Turan, Thompson, O'Neil
“Wonderstruck”:Sperling, Chang
Animated Film | "The Breadwinner" | "Coco"
“Smaller companies like GKids and Shout Factory make their play once again.”
— Kenneth Turan
Critics' Picks
“The Breadwinner”:Thompson, Chang, Turan
“Cars 3”:Chang, Turan
“Coco":Thompson, Chang, Turan, O'Neil
“In This Corner of the World”:Turan
“Big Bad Fox and Other Tales”:Thompson
"Ferdinand":O'Neil
"Loving Vincent":O'Neil
"Lego Batman Movie":O'Neil
"Boss Baby":O'Neil