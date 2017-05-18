'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Atlanta' and 'The Night Of' lead our 2017 Emmys Buzzmeter

Voters have a lot of acclaimed shows to binge-watch before casting their ballots for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Here are the series and performers our resident experts believe will likely be among the names called when nominations are announced on July 13. What do you think? Tell us who you think the nominees will be — or should be — in the comments below.

Our panelists:

Lorraine Ali/L.A. Times; Robert Bianco/USA Today; Matt Roush/TV Guide Magazine; Tom O’Neill/Gold Derby; Glenn Whipp/The Envelope

Their picks in key categories:

Drama series | Most Buzz: 'The Crown' | 'The Handmaid's Tale' | 'The Americans' | 'Better Call Saul'

Claire Foy and Matt Smith in "The Crown." (Robert Viglasky / AP Photo)

“Even if ‘Game of Thrones’ had been eligible, it might have had trouble cracking a category with this much vibrant new blood. ‘The Crown’ thus assumes the throne. It’s majestic Emmy bait.” — Matt Roush

Critics' Picks "This Is Us" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert "The Handmaid's Tale" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "The Americans" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "House of Cards" Tom "The Crown" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Better Call Saul" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Homeland" Tom "Stranger Things" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Queen Sugar" Glenn "Westworld" Matt, Lorraine, Robert "American Gods" Lorraine

Comedy series | Most Buzz: 'Veep' | 'Atlanta' | 'black-ish'

From left: Keith Standfield, Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry in "Atlanta." (Matthias Clamer)

“The brilliant ‘Atlanta’ will probably end ‘Veep’s’ reign at the top this year.” — Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks "Veep" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Atlanta" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Silicon Valley" Tom, Glenn, Lorraine, Robert "black-ish" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Transparent" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Tom, Matt, Lorraine "Modern Family" Tom, Matt, Robert "Master of None" Glenn, Matt, Robert "Insecure" Glenn, Lorraine "Catastrophe" Lorraine

Drama actor | Most Buzz: Rami Malek | Bob Odenkirk | Sterling K. Brown | Kevin Spacey

Bob Odenkirk on "Better Call Saul." (Michele K.Short)

“Who else could render an ambulance-chasing attorney one of the most complex and endearing characters out there? Bob Odenkirk deserves this award, even up against Anthony Hopkins’ amazing performance in ‘Westworld.’” — Lorraine Ali

Critics' Picks Rami Malek, "Mr Robot" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath" Tom, Glenn Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" Matt Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld" Lorraine Justin Theroux, "The Leftovers" Lorraine Dan Stevens, "Legion" Robert

Drama actress | Most Buzz: Elisabeth Moss | Viola Davis

Elisabeth Moss as Offred on "Handmaid's Tale." (George Kraychyk / Hulu)

“It’s time to deliver Elisabeth Moss her first Emmy, for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’” — Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Robin Wright, "House of Cards" Tom, Glenn, Matt Keri Russell, "The Americans" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Claire Danes, "Homeland" Tom, Lorraine Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" Tom Claire Foy, "The Crown" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld" Glenn, Lorraine, Robert Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight" Matt, Lorraine, Robert

Drama supporting actor | Most Buzz: John Lithgow

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill in "The Crown." (Robert Viglasky / Netflix)

“John Lithgow is a longtime Emmy darling (5 wins), who has a curious edge now. The last two actors nominated for portraying Winston Churchill both won: Albert Finney (‘The Gathering Storm,’ 2002) and Brendan Gleeson (‘Into the Storm,’ 2009)” — Tom O’Neil

Critics' Picks John Lithgow, "The Crown" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Ian McShane, "American Gods" Tom, Lorraine, Robert Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot" Tom Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan" Tom Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld" Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us" Glenn, Matt, Robert David Harbour, "Stranger Things" Glenn Jared Harris, "The Crown" Glenn, Robert Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul" Glenn, Lorraine Ed Harris, "Westworld" Matt, Lorraine, Robert Michael Kelly, "House of Cards" Matt

Drama supporting actress | Most Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown | Thandie Newton

Margo Martindale in the Amazon Prime Video series "Sneaky Pete." (Eric Liebowitz / Amazon Prime Video)

“Drama Supporting Actress: Can Margo Martindale really get nominated in the same category for two different shows (‘The Americans’ and ‘Sneaky Pete’)? Probably not. But wouldn’t it be fun if she was?” — Robert Bianco

Critics' Picks Vera Farmiga, "Bates Motel" Tom Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Constance Zimmer, "UnREAL" Tom Thandie Newton, "Westworld" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Cloris Leachman, "American Gods" Tom Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" Glenn Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things" Glenn Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid’s Tale" Glenn, Lorraine Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the new Black" Matt, Lorraine Margo Martindale, "The Americans" Matt, Robert Margo Martindale, "Sneaky Pete," Robert Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things," Robert Aisha Hinds, "Underground" Matt Gillian Anderson, "American Gods" Lorraine Maura Tierney, "The Affair" Lorraine

Comedy actor | Most Buzz: Donald Glover | Anthony Anderson | Aziz Ansari

Hank Azaria on "Brockmire." (Erika Doss / IFC)

“Much as I love the auteurs (Donald Glover, Aziz Ansari) in this category, Hank Azaria breaks out of the pack, giving one of the great comic performances of our time as the washed-up, debauched sportscaster Jim Brockmire.” — Matt Roush

Critics' Picks Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert William H. Macy, “Shameless” Tom, Matt, Lorraine Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley” Tom, Glenn, Lorraine Hank Azaria, “Brockmire” Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Ted Danson, "The Good Place," Robert

Comedy actress | Most Buzz: Julia Louis-Dreyfus | Tracee Ellis Ross | Ellie Kemper | Issa Rae

Issa Rae in "Insecure." (Anne Marie Fox / HBO)

“Can anyone break Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ winning streak? My money’s on HBO breakout star Issa Rae (if she gets a nomination over Sarah Jessica Parker, which she should) or Allison Janney, moving into the lead category after two wins in supporting.” — Matt Roush

Critics' Picks Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Allison Janney, “Mom” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Lily Tomlin, “Frankie and Grace” Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” Glenn Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce” Lorraine

Comedy supporting actor | Most Buzz: Tony Hale | Louie Anderson

Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live." (Will Heath / AP Photo)

“Alec Baldwin’s season-long lampooning of Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’ will be almost impossible for voters to resist. Can he accept the Emmy in character?” — Glenn Whipp

Critics' Picks Alec Baldwin, “SNL” Tom, Glenn, Matt Tony Hale, “Veep” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Louie Anderson, “Baskets” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Tom, Matt, Robert Lakeith Stanfield, “Atlanta” Glenn, Lorraine Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley” Lorraine Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” Lorraine, Robert

Comedy supporting actress | Most Buzz: Anna Chlumsky

Kate McKinnon as Kellyanne Conway on "Saturday Night Live." (Will Heath / NBC)

“Kate McKinnon’s impression of Kellyanne Conway alone should land her a nomination. But then drop in her Jeff Sessions character and it’s almost guaranteed. The rest of the category is anyone’s guess, but how could anyone leave out Rita Moreno?” — Lorraine Ali

Critics' Picks Andrea Martin, “Great News” Tom, Glenn, Robert Judith Light, “Transparent” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Bernadette Peters, "The Good Fight" Tom Jane Krakowski, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Gabby Hoffmann, “Transparent” Tom Kate McKinnon, “SNL” Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time” Glenn, Matt, Lorraine Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta” Glenn Mayim Bialik, “Big Bang Theory” Matt, Lorraine, Robert Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” Lorraine

TV movie | Most Buzz: 'The Wizard of Lies' | 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' | 'Churchill's Secret'

Rose Byrne and Oprah Winfrey in a scene from HBO film "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks." (Quantrell Colbert / AP Photo)

“HBO usually dominates this race with slick biopics ripped from the headlines, so ‘Wizard’ is expected to prevail, but watch out! A ‘Sherlock’ flick pulled off a magic trick in this category last year, beating two HBO biopics.” — Tom O’Neil

Critics' Picks "The Wizard of Lies" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Churchill's Secret" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "(Checking eligibility) Black Mirror" Tom, Glenn, Matt "Custody" Tom, Lorraine, Robert "Sherlock: The Lying Detective" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert

Limited series| Most Buzz: 'Feud: Betty and Joan' | 'American Crime' | 'Fargo'

Lili Taylor and Connor Jessup on "American Crime," (Felicia Graham / ABC)

“My greatest hope is that ‘American Crime’ gets nominated, if only as a last breath salute to what broadcast can do when it actually cares enough to try. Which is increasingly seldom.” — Robert Bianco

Critics' Picks "Feud: Betty and Joan" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Big Little Lies" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert "American Crime" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Fargo" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert "Genius" Tom, Lorraine "The Night Of" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert

John Turturro and Riz Ahmed in "The Night Of." (HBO)

“This category must include Riz Ahmed and John Turturro for ‘The Night Of’ or risk the ire of every television critic in America. Not a threat, per se. Think of it as a friendly warning.” — Lorraine Ali

Critics' Picks Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Wall Street" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Geoffrey Rush, "Genius" Tom, Glenn, Lorraine, Robert Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Ricky Gervais, "David Brent: Life on the Road" Tom Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert John Turturro, "The Night Of" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert Jude Law, "The Young Pope" Matt

Limited series/movie actress| Most Buzz: Jessica Lange | Susan Sarandon | Reese Witherspoon

From left: Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in "Big Little Lies." (Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / HBO)

“It’s the stars of ‘Big Little Lies’ against the women of ‘Feud,’ though really it’s Nicole Kidman vs. Jessica Lange – and by that I mean the Emmy should belong to Nicole Kidman.” — Glenn Whipp