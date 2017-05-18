'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Atlanta' and 'The Night Of' lead our 2017 Emmys Buzzmeter

Voters have a lot of acclaimed shows to binge-watch before casting their ballots for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Here are the series and performers our resident experts believe will likely be among the names called when nominations are announced on July 13. What do you think? Tell us who you think the nominees will be — or should be — in the comments below.
Our panelists:
Lorraine Ali/L.A. Times; Robert Bianco/USA Today; Matt Roush/TV Guide Magazine; Tom O’Neill/Gold Derby; Glenn Whipp/The Envelope
Their picks in key categories:
Drama series | Most Buzz: 'The Crown' | 'The Handmaid's Tale' | 'The Americans' | 'Better Call Saul'
“Even if ‘Game of Thrones’ had been eligible, it might have had trouble cracking a category with this much vibrant new blood. ‘The Crown’ thus assumes the throne. It’s majestic Emmy bait.”
— Matt Roush
Critics' Picks
"This Is Us" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
"The Handmaid's Tale" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"The Americans" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"House of Cards" Tom
"The Crown" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Better Call Saul" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Homeland" Tom
"Stranger Things" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Queen Sugar" Glenn
"Westworld" Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"American Gods" Lorraine
Comedy series | Most Buzz: 'Veep' | 'Atlanta' | 'black-ish'
“The brilliant ‘Atlanta’ will probably end ‘Veep’s’ reign at the top this year.”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
"Veep" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Atlanta" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Silicon Valley" Tom, Glenn, Lorraine, Robert
"black-ish" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Transparent" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Tom, Matt, Lorraine
"Modern Family" Tom, Matt, Robert
"Master of None" Glenn, Matt, Robert
"Insecure" Glenn, Lorraine
"Catastrophe" Lorraine
Drama actor | Most Buzz: Rami Malek | Bob Odenkirk | Sterling K. Brown | Kevin Spacey
“Who else could render an ambulance-chasing attorney one of the most complex and endearing characters out there? Bob Odenkirk deserves this award, even up against Anthony Hopkins’ amazing performance in ‘Westworld.’”
— Lorraine Ali
Critics' Picks
Rami Malek, "Mr Robot" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath" Tom, Glenn
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" Matt
Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld" Lorraine
Justin Theroux, "The Leftovers" Lorraine
Dan Stevens, "Legion" Robert
Drama actress | Most Buzz: Elisabeth Moss | Viola Davis
“It’s time to deliver Elisabeth Moss her first Emmy, for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Robin Wright, "House of Cards" Tom, Glenn, Matt
Keri Russell, "The Americans" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Claire Danes, "Homeland" Tom, Lorraine
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us" Tom
Claire Foy, "The Crown" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld" Glenn, Lorraine, Robert
Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight" Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Drama supporting actor | Most Buzz: John Lithgow
“John Lithgow is a longtime Emmy darling (5 wins), who has a curious edge now. The last two actors nominated for portraying Winston Churchill both won: Albert Finney (‘The Gathering Storm,’ 2002) and Brendan Gleeson (‘Into the Storm,’ 2009)”
— Tom O’Neil
Critics' Picks
John Lithgow, "The Crown" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Ian McShane, "American Gods" Tom, Lorraine, Robert
Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine
Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot" Tom
Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan" Tom
Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld" Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us" Glenn, Matt, Robert
David Harbour, "Stranger Things" Glenn
Jared Harris, "The Crown" Glenn, Robert
Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul" Glenn, Lorraine
Ed Harris, "Westworld" Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Michael Kelly, "House of Cards" Matt
Drama supporting actress | Most Buzz: Millie Bobby Brown | Thandie Newton
“Drama Supporting Actress: Can Margo Martindale really get nominated in the same category for two different shows (‘The Americans’ and ‘Sneaky Pete’)? Probably not. But wouldn’t it be fun if she was?”
— Robert Bianco
Critics' Picks
Vera Farmiga, "Bates Motel" Tom
Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Constance Zimmer, "UnREAL" Tom
Thandie Newton, "Westworld" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Cloris Leachman, "American Gods" Tom
Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" Glenn
Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things" Glenn
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid’s Tale" Glenn, Lorraine
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the new Black" Matt, Lorraine
Margo Martindale, "The Americans" Matt, Robert
Margo Martindale, "Sneaky Pete," Robert
Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things," Robert
Aisha Hinds, "Underground" Matt
Gillian Anderson, "American Gods" Lorraine
Maura Tierney, "The Affair" Lorraine
Comedy actor | Most Buzz: Donald Glover | Anthony Anderson | Aziz Ansari
“Much as I love the auteurs (Donald Glover, Aziz Ansari) in this category, Hank Azaria breaks out of the pack, giving one of the great comic performances of our time as the washed-up, debauched sportscaster Jim Brockmire.”
— Matt Roush
Critics' Picks
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
William H. Macy, “Shameless” Tom, Matt, Lorraine
Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley” Tom, Glenn, Lorraine
Hank Azaria, “Brockmire” Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Ted Danson, "The Good Place," Robert
Comedy actress | Most Buzz: Julia Louis-Dreyfus | Tracee Ellis Ross | Ellie Kemper | Issa Rae
“Can anyone break Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ winning streak? My money’s on HBO breakout star Issa Rae (if she gets a nomination over Sarah Jessica Parker, which she should) or Allison Janney, moving into the lead category after two wins in supporting.”
— Matt Roush
Critics' Picks
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Allison Janney, “Mom” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Lily Tomlin, “Frankie and Grace” Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” Glenn
Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce” Lorraine
Comedy supporting actor | Most Buzz: Tony Hale | Louie Anderson
“Alec Baldwin’s season-long lampooning of Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’ will be almost impossible for voters to resist. Can he accept the Emmy in character?”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
Alec Baldwin, “SNL” Tom, Glenn, Matt
Tony Hale, “Veep” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Louie Anderson, “Baskets” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Tom, Matt, Robert
Lakeith Stanfield, “Atlanta” Glenn, Lorraine
Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley” Lorraine
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family” Lorraine, Robert
Comedy supporting actress | Most Buzz: Anna Chlumsky
“Kate McKinnon’s impression of Kellyanne Conway alone should land her a nomination. But then drop in her Jeff Sessions character and it’s almost guaranteed. The rest of the category is anyone’s guess, but how could anyone leave out Rita Moreno?”
— Lorraine Ali
Critics' Picks
Andrea Martin, “Great News” Tom, Glenn, Robert
Judith Light, “Transparent” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep” Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Bernadette Peters, "The Good Fight" Tom
Jane Krakowski, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Tom, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Gabby Hoffmann, “Transparent” Tom
Kate McKinnon, “SNL” Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time” Glenn, Matt, Lorraine
Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta” Glenn
Mayim Bialik, “Big Bang Theory” Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” Lorraine
TV movie | Most Buzz: 'The Wizard of Lies' | 'Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks' | 'Churchill's Secret'
“HBO usually dominates this race with slick biopics ripped from the headlines, so ‘Wizard’ is expected to prevail, but watch out! A ‘Sherlock’ flick pulled off a magic trick in this category last year, beating two HBO biopics.”
— Tom O’Neil
Critics' Picks
"The Wizard of Lies" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Churchill's Secret" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"(Checking eligibility) Black Mirror" Tom, Glenn, Matt
"Custody" Tom, Lorraine, Robert
"Sherlock: The Lying Detective" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Limited series| Most Buzz: 'Feud: Betty and Joan' | 'American Crime' | 'Fargo'
“My greatest hope is that ‘American Crime’ gets nominated, if only as a last breath salute to what broadcast can do when it actually cares enough to try. Which is increasingly seldom.”
— Robert Bianco
Critics' Picks
"Feud: Betty and Joan" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Big Little Lies" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
"American Crime" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Fargo" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
"Genius" Tom, Lorraine
"The Night Of" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Limited series/movie actor| Most Buzz: Robert De Niro | Ewan McGregor | Benedict Cumberbatch | Riz Ahmed
“This category must include Riz Ahmed and John Turturro for ‘The Night Of’ or risk the ire of every television critic in America. Not a threat, per se. Think of it as a friendly warning.”
— Lorraine Ali
Critics' Picks
Robert De Niro, "Wizard of Wall Street" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Geoffrey Rush, "Genius" Tom, Glenn, Lorraine, Robert
Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Ricky Gervais, "David Brent: Life on the Road" Tom
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
John Turturro, "The Night Of" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Jude Law, "The Young Pope" Matt
Limited series/movie actress| Most Buzz: Jessica Lange | Susan Sarandon | Reese Witherspoon
“It’s the stars of ‘Big Little Lies’ against the women of ‘Feud,’ though really it’s Nicole Kidman vs. Jessica Lange – and by that I mean the Emmy should belong to Nicole Kidman.”
— Glenn Whipp
Critics' Picks
Jessica Lange, "Feud" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Susan Sarandon, "Feud" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Lorraine, Robert
Oprah Winfrey, "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" Tom, Glenn, Matt, Robert
Viola Davis, "Custody" Tom, Lorraine
Carrie Coon, "Fargo" Glenn, Matt, Lorraine
Michelle Pfeiffer, "Wizard of Lies" Lorraine
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime," Robert