Oscar night puts Mel Gibson back in the spotlight

The road back into the good graces of Hollywood has been treacherous for Mel Gibson, but the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday seemed to smooth and accelerate the journey significantly.

It’s been 10 years since a public fall from grace that included a DUI arrest during which Gibson lobbed anti-Semitic and sexist language at police. In a separate incident later, an audiotape revealed him saying a racial epithet and making physical threats against his then-girlfriend.

Sunday’s Oscars made it seem as though that all may soon be forgiven.

Gibson’s film “Hacksaw Ridge” took home two Oscars — for film editing and sound mixing — and winners John Gilbert and Kevin O’Connell both made it clear that their awards weren’t possible without the director.

Gibson also found himself with prime position in the auditorium with the camera often finding him for reaction shots, as though he were just another beloved actor like Jeff Bridges or Meryl Streep.

But reception wasn’t all rosy for Gibson, who found himself serving as the punchline to several of host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes. Gibson rolled with the punches, but the audience seemed unsure of how to respond to the quips. Some were met with boos and awkward silence.

Even if the audience wasn’t sure how to handle the return of Gibson, he seemed perfectly comfortable.

The Oscar-winning director of “Braveheart” did red carpet interviews with girlfriend Rosalind Ross by his side. (She gave birth to Gibson’s ninth child five weeks ago.) Through it all, Gibson was clearly at ease being back in the spotlight that spurned him for so long.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption A sneak peek at the Oscars' Governors Ball preparations This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25."

libby.hill@latimes.com

@midwestspitfire