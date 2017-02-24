Heartbroken no more, Rachel Lindsay is ready to be the next 'Bachelorette'

Rachel Lindsay seems great for a woman three months past heartbreak. Of course, being selected as the next “Bachelorette” probably eased the pain of being canned (to be seen in an upcoming episode of “The Bachelor”) by Nick Viall.

“I really had a connection with Nick, and I was shocked. I was kind of skeptical that it would happen that fast, but it did,” said Rachel — whom we’d refer to as “Lindsay” but for the fact that to Bachelor Nation, she’s “Rachel” — in an interview airing Friday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“You know, it didn’t work out. I guess he was looking for something else. His loss.”

His loss indeed — the civil defense attorney went right back to lawyering after she went home, she said, and recently finished a trial. She has a different kind of voir dire scheduled starting in March, however.

She was announced Feb. 13 as the next “Bachelorette” in a break from tradition for the show, which typically announces its upcoming female star later in the “Bachelor” season and always after she’s been seen on TV getting the boot. It also was a major break from typical casting in that the franchise selected its first black lead since the show premiered in 2002.

Nick or no Nick, the 31-year-old already found another sort of love, thanks to the dating show.

“I love Corinne,” she blurted to Ellen. “Can I just put that out there? I love Corinne.”

Corinne Olympios found herself painted as the villain in the “Bachelorette” season that’s coming to a close soon, but Rachel says there’s more to her fellow contestant than what we’ve seen on TV.

Of course, taking off her bikini top early in filming and directing Nick to use his hands to replace it may have boxed Corinne in a bit. Just sayin’.

