Introducing Jenn Tran: The first Asian woman to lead ‘The Bachelorette’ — finally

New “Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran, who is Vietnamese American, said she is “going to be the main character of my story.”

Former “Bachelor” contestant Jenn Tran is ready to lead her own love story, and to make TV history while doing so.

Tran, a 26-year-old aspiring physician assistant from Miami, will star in the next season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” She is the first Asian woman to lead the series in its 21-year history. “I feel so, so grateful and honored,” Tran said reflecting on the milestone during Monday’s “Bachelor” finale.

“Growing up I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse,” she continued. “Any time Asians were in the media it was to fill supporting-character roles, to fill some sort of stereotype, and I always felt boxed in by that ... I don’t see myself on screen. I don’t see myself as a main character.”

Advertisement

Over the last decade, the “Bachelor” franchise has diversified its lead cast, which has been overwhelmingly white.

Tran, who is Vietnamese American and bilingual, began her journey on the “Bachelor” franchise as one of the dozens of women vying for 28-year-old tennis pro Joey Graziadei’s love in Season 28. Tran and Graziadei’s on-screen romance fizzled out in the seventh week of the competition, and she was eliminated.

“I know we would’ve been amazing together. I know we would’ve been so happy,” Tran said upon her exit.

The finale not only teased the University of Wisconsin-Madison alum’s upcoming “Bachlerotte” journey, but also revealed that Graziadei is engaged to Kelsey Anderson, a project assistant for a consulting firm. Leading up to the the pair’s Tulum engagement, finalist and accounting executive Daisy Kent admitted to the bachelor, “You’re not my person,” then left on her own terms.

After Kent’s exit, Graziadei got down on one knee for Anderson, who accepted his proposal and his final rose.

With her “Bachelor” days now behind her, Tran said on Monday’s episode, “I am going to be the main character of my story.”

Advertisement

She added: “I just can’t help but think about how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I am changing.”

Tran is “ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is,” according to ABC’s announcement. Who answers that call may be among the contestants in “The Bachelorette” Season 21, which will air in the summer.