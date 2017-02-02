With twins on the way, Beyoncé reveals intimate photos of what it looks like to be a mother

Beyoncé followed up her record-breaking pregnancy announcement with an assortment of snapshots to really drive the point home. In case you live under a rock, Queen Bey is expecting twins with hubby Jay Z, the singer shared Wednesday on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/

“I have three hearts,” the “Lemonade” diva wrote repeatedly in a pregnancy photo album on her website Thursday, posting numerous images from her recent maternity shoot — resplendent with high-end lingerie, vibrant florals and major “Hymn for the Weekend” vibes — that included her firstborn, Blue Ivy, 5, and several underwater images. She definitely did not wake up like this.

It’s unclear how far along she is, but it’s safe to say that she’s already showing.

The digital photo album included the poem “I Have Three Hearts,” by Somali-British poet Warsan Shire, with whom she collaborated on 2016’s “Lemonade.” The verses speak of a mother being a cocoon, a black Venus, dreams and crowning. The last line of the poem reads: “I’ve done this before, I’m still nervous.”

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

The photo album also showed off the evolution of her baby bump while she was pregnant with Blue Ivy, flashbacks of her relationship with her rapper husband, nude images of her cradling her belly, a photo of her mother, Tina, pregnant with her and an abundance of behind-the-scenes snaps.

Bey dominated the news cycle on Wednesday when she posted on Instagram the editorial portrait with the caption: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Though she didn’t outright say she’s expecting twins, the caption suggested as much. The reveal suspiciously coincided with the launch of her athleisure label Ivy Park’s spring/summer ad campaign.

By Thursday morning, the “Formation” singer’s photo reached more than 8.27 million likes, breaking the previous record held by singer Selena Gomez and her Coke bottle snap from 2016. Gomez’s image racked up more than 6 million likes and unseated her ex, Justin Bieber, as the poster of the most-liked image on the photo-sharing site.

It took Bey a mere seven hours to break that record, according to Billboard.

Meanwhile, the singer’s Coachella fate still remains up in the air. Bey is scheduled to headline two weekends of the April festival, but concert organizers say they were in the dark about the singer’s pregnancy, which could jeopardize her appearances, TMZ reported.

Goldenvoice reportedly didn’t learn about Beyoncé’s pregnancy until she went public with it on Wednesday, but sources close to the singer told the site she still plans to perform.

When the gossip site caught up with Jay Z leaving the United Recording studio in L.A. on Wednesday night, the rapper did not address his wife’s Coachella plans.

Follow me: @NardineSaad

ALSO

How many times have you seen 'La La Land'? Bet you still didn't know this

Johnny Depp caused his own money problems, his former business managers allege

Pharrell Williams' newest hidden figures revealed: He and his wife just welcomed triplets