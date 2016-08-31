Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian answer several burning questions in trio of interviews

Blac Chyna is baring it all — both figuratively and literally — in a trio of magazine covers and interviews detailing her life with reality star Rob Kardashian.

The pregnant model, who is having a baby with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s playbook and posed nude on the cover of Paper magazine’s September issue. She also went au naturel (save for gloves and lingerie) for Elle magazine and did some domesticated posing with her man for People magazine as she and her beau gear up for the premiere of their new E! docu-series “Rob & Chyna” on Sept. 11. Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner gave their stamp of approval by promoting the covers on their social feeds, and even shut down haters who critiqued Chyna, who is clearly extremely comfortable showing off her baby belly.

The stripper-turned-businesswoman, real name Angela Renee White, has continuously been under fire as she catapulted to mega-fame when she showed up on the reclusive Kardashian’s Instagram feed in January. News of their coupling — soon followed by their engagement and pregnancy — solidified Chyna’s infiltration of the female-heavy reality TV dynasty. It also brought into question Chyna’s true motives, including whether she actually cared for the embattled sole male Kardashian heir or was just making a strategic business move.

Much digital ink has been spilled trying to figure that out this summer, and Chyna, 28, a self-proclaimed hustler, and Kardashian, 29, are attempting to put rumors to rest with their candid interviews.

Here are a few of the burning questions the interviews answer:

How did she turn around Rob Kardashian’s life, get him to eat better and return to the limelight? “When I linked up with Rob, he was at a point where nobody could really help him," she told Elle. "But I'm the type of person that likes to motivate my friends and help them figure out how they can do better. That's how we really started off... When I'm around Rob, I'm never all up in his business, asking questions. I let him be himself and relax.”

What does he think her impact has been? Kardashian has endured scrutiny over his weight gain, retreat from the public, diabetes diagnosis and allegations of substance abuse, and credits his fiancée for getting him through his “darkest times.”

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time,” he told People. “She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we'd just talk. She's surrounded me with a lot of positivity. From the moment we met, I knew I wanted to be more than friends.”

He added that she motivates him and got him “over the insecurity of being out in public.”

What happened when Kylie Jenner started dating Blac Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga? She told Elle that she and Tyga were on the outs when he started dating Rob’s barely legal half-sis and she had moved on. "When you don't want to be in a relationship with somebody anymore, you don't give a ... what they're doing," she said. "I was just like, ‘Thank God I'm out of that situation.’ And honestly, it was the best thing that I could've done, because my life has changed so much for the better."

She also told People that she’s “super-comfortable” being around Jenner. “There's no animosity. We've all talked. I've met up with Kylie. I feel comfortable with Kylie being around my son King," she said. "Everybody is mature. We're not holding grudges. We've moved on.”

Will they give their offspring a K name? Nope. “No, The baby won't have a K name. We both agreed." She also said they’ll reveal the baby’s sex on the premiere of “Rob & Chyna.”

Why did Rob skip his sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding and became a recluse? Despite flying out to Paris for the May 2014 nuptials, Kardashian was a no-show at Kim’s high-profile rehearsal at Versailles and ceremony in Florence because he was uncomfortable after his suit fittings.

"I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures," he told People. "I'm 6'1" and at my most I probably weighed 300 lbs. I'm upset I missed my sister's wedding but it was a personal decision. I'll never go to that place again. I missed Christmases and birthdays and vacations. I definitely retreated."

Why are they doing “Rob & Chyna”? “I’m excited about fans getting to know me as a person and not as a thing or a face,” Chyna told Paper. “I'm funny and smart, and they'll see me as a mom with several businesses just keeping everything together. I'm looking forward to showing my relationship with Rob, our day to day, our struggles and what we're dealing with, positive and negative… I hope when people think about Blac Chyna, they think of a mogul and entrepreneur, a mother and a badass bitch."

Where do things stand with the family now? They “have really good relationship right now,” Chyna told Elle, and “everyone is talking again.”

