Did You Hear ...? Kevin Spacey's worst week, Corey Feldman's faltering accusation from the week in entertainment

An “American Beauty” and a “Graduate” were accused of sexual misconduct, one of the “Goonies” named a name, a Statue of Liberty fell for Halloween and a holiday tradition is getting underway. Here’s all that news and more from this past week in entertainment.

Kevin Spacey’s life is getting very complicated

It was a lousy week for the “Usual Suspects” star. First, actor Anthony Rapp accused the two-time Oscar winner of sexually assaulting him when Rapp was 14. Then Spacey put out an apology that got swift backlash as he also used it to come out as a gay man. Then a second man accused the actor of grabbing his crotch. Then Netflix suspended production on “House of Cards” and eight people working on the show reportedly alleged they’d been sexually harassed by its star. Then London police started up their own investigation related to Spacey’s time at the Old Vic Theatre in London, and along the way Spacey managed to lose his agents and his publicist. Yes, that really all happened inside of a week.

Corey Feldman struggles with naming alleged abusers

Feldman, who’s nearly $200,000 toward his goal of raising $10 million to make a feature film about what he experienced and observed as a child star in the ’80s, said Monday on TV that he was “not playing around” about naming pedophiles in Hollywood. He just wanted to have physical and legal protection (and the money to pay for the aforementioned) before he did it, he said. By Thursday, however, he’d changed his mind a bit, offering up one name. Subsequently, he had to defend a North Carolina man with a similar name after some people on social media ganged up on the wrong guy. Oops.

Women accuse Dustin Hoffman of inappropriate behavior

“The Graduate,” who’s now 80, was accused Wednesday of sexual harassment by a woman who was 17 in 1985 when she interned on his TV movie version of “Death of a Salesman.” He apologized, saying the behavior she described was “not reflective” of him as a person. Then a second woman accused him of similarly inappropriate behavior in the course of a couple of meetings in 1991. No comment from Hoffman yet on that second allegation, though “Death” director Volcker Schlöndorff issued a statement saying it was “just plain silly” and saying his leading man had been “a kidder” on set.

So, Halloween? It was creepy, but not creepy-like-that

As usual, Heidi Klum won Halloween with her awesome costume. Girlfriend absolutely loves the holiday. The old girl wasn’t the only celeb to go all-out for the 31st, even if some did it prior to the day. Think Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as Milli Vanilli, LeBron James as the clown from “It” and Gwyneth Paltrow as — well, it’s a visual. Poor Wendy Williams, though. While dressed as an awesome, glitzy Statue of Liberty, she overheated and passed out on live TV.

