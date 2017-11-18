Did You Hear ...? Louis C.K. falls further, Taylor Swift kills it and more from the week in entertainment

A comic’s life turns unfunny, a pop star delivers the goods, movie warrior women show more skin, a magazine gets a new honcho and Hollywood’s dirty secrets surface nonstop: Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

In absentia, Louis C.K. continues to take it on the chin

Coming clean about what he had done, leaving the public eye and getting dropped by a manager, publicist, network, domestic film distributor and a streaming service weren’t enough to end the sexual-misconduct drama for comedian Louis C.K. This past week, “I Love You, Daddy” lost its foreign distributors, and ex-manager Dave Becky apologized for misinterpreting two women’s stories as his client’s infidelity rather than a nonconsensual situation. Pamela Adlon fired Becky anyway.

Samantha Bee declared, “Each community has to kick out its own creeps,” and longtime C.K. friend Sarah Silverman likened the current atmosphere to cutting out tumors, then got personal. “It sucks and some of our heroes will be taken down,” Silverman said, “and we will discover bad things about people we like, or in some cases, people we love.”

Taylor Swift.

In any other week, a Swift album release and the announcement of a host of concert dates would be the hottest news around. Still, her new sixth studio album, “Reputation,” passed the 1-million mark in sales on Monday, just four days after it dropped. And Swift’s label was predicting 2 million transactions by week’s end. (Even so, she’s no Adele.) Also, we learned that buying the new record can boost a Verified Fan’s chances of getting tickets to an upcoming show. See you at the Rose Bowl in May, Swifties.

‘Justice League’ strips down its Amazon warriors

Before “Wonder Woman” came out, Robin Wright said that for Amazons on set, “It was cold, freezing cold in the mornings in our little leather miniskirts.” So for “Justice League,” the Amazons must have felt like leather-accented Popsicles: Original director Zach Snyder shared pictures of the warriors’ redesigned armor, which leaves them dependent only on their abs of steel to protect internal organs. But Snyder also went skimpy with the dudes’ outfits in “300,” so maybe all warriors really are created equal. At any rate, the movie’s supposed to be a lot of fun.

Vanity Fair ramps up for a changing of the guard

Vanity Fair has a new editor in chief set to follow in Graydon Carter’s footsteps: Radhika Jones will take the reins Dec. 11, publisher Condé Nast announced Monday. She said she’s honored to take over a publication that “drives our understanding” of culture with “wit and gravitas.” At any rate, a select group of Angelenos will get a chance to say hey to Jones in March when she’s out here to host the magazine’s top-notch Oscar party.

File this under ‘It Never Ends, Sexual Harassment Edition’

Actress Mara Wilson penned an essay defending Millie Bobby Brown against adults who would objectify and sexualize the 13-year-old “Stranger Things” star. Terry Crews confirmed the identity of the Hollywood exec he says grabbed his genitals. A “Transparent” actress pointed a finger at Jeffrey Tambor. Producer Andrew Kreisberg was suspended pending an investigation of sexual harassment allegations from women working on his shows, while “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist lamented that her workplace didn’t mirror her show’s message and Arrowverse cast members expressed support for the accusers. A woman called out Netflix for keeping “The Ranch” in its lineup despite her rape allegation against Danny Masterson. DJ and EDM producer the Gaslamp Killer sued two women for defamation after they accused him of rape.