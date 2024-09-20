Advertisement
Lifestyle

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The stumper questions most people missed

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Here’s your second chance to answer the questions most people missed from the last 37 weeks of the News Quiz.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Share via

This marks the 38th week I’ve been slinging the News Quiz at you, and because Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall, I thought I’d dig back into the last 370 questions to find the ones most folks have “fallen” for.

In other words, the 10 questions here are the stumpers; the ones for which most players chose one of the wrong multiple-choice options instead of the correct answer. The good news is there weren’t very many that fooled most of you, maybe two dozen total. The bad news? Around half of them are back to challenge you a second time.

The author set against a collage of photos pulled from previous news quizzes.

Lifestyle

I’m an ex-game show writer. Here’s how I make the Los Angeles Times News Quiz fun

What does it take to craft the L.A. Times’ weekly news quiz? A deep dive into the daily paper and at least 30 really good wrong answers.

March 27, 2024

What do the questions all have in common, apart from plausible-sounding wrong answers? Not much. The topics run the gamut from music (Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” and Hulu’s Bon Jovi documentary, to name two) and sports (the Dodgers’ new uniforms and NFL training camps) to a grab-bag of one-offs that included Catalina’s rattlesnake population, legendary L.A. fashion model Peggy Moffitt and the newest legal place in California to consume cannabis.

Are you ready to have some fun by taking a second run at the stumper questions? I am. Let’s get started.

Advertisement

More News Quizzes

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A stunning Harris endorsement, a ‘Star Wars’ voice

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for September 6, 2024: Disney’s blackout beef, a Harris-Walz sit-down

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 30, 2024: Ohtani’s rare feat, L.A.’s endangered deli

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 23, 2024: When J.Lo met Ben, name that full moon

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 16, 2024: Tallying up Olympic gold, Walz name-checks Reagan

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 9, 2024: Simone Biles sticks her neck out, Harris picks a VP

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for August 2, 2024: ‘Deadpool,’ Olympic fever and a spicy lawsuit

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 26, 2024: Cyber chaos and the Dodgers’ 2025 season opener

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 19, 2024: Emmy nominations, a VP pick and dirty beaches

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz

Los Angeles Times News Quiz for July 12, 2024: A NATO birthday, decoding the Olympic leotards

More to Read

Lifestyle
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement