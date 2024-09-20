Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The stumper questions most people missed

This marks the 38th week I’ve been slinging the News Quiz at you, and because Sept. 22 marks the first day of fall, I thought I’d dig back into the last 370 questions to find the ones most folks have “fallen” for.

In other words, the 10 questions here are the stumpers; the ones for which most players chose one of the wrong multiple-choice options instead of the correct answer. The good news is there weren’t very many that fooled most of you, maybe two dozen total. The bad news? Around half of them are back to challenge you a second time.

What do the questions all have in common, apart from plausible-sounding wrong answers? Not much. The topics run the gamut from music (Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” and Hulu’s Bon Jovi documentary, to name two) and sports (the Dodgers’ new uniforms and NFL training camps) to a grab-bag of one-offs that included Catalina’s rattlesnake population, legendary L.A. fashion model Peggy Moffitt and the newest legal place in California to consume cannabis.

Are you ready to have some fun by taking a second run at the stumper questions? I am. Let’s get started.