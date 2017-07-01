Did You Hear ...? Olivia de Havilland sues, Kendall and Kylie fail and more from the week in entertainment

A film legend hit a milestone, reality-TV entrepreneurs screwed up, the leader of the free world targeted TV hosts, a guild expanded and a scandal rode off into the sunset. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Happy birthday — and lawsuit — Olivia de Havilland!

De Havilland, the two-time Academy Award winner who is celebrating her 101st birthday, closed out her centennial year Friday by suing FX Networks and Ryan Murphy Productions. The litigation-savvy “Gone With the Wind” actress says she never OKd use of her name and identity in “Feud: Bette and Joan,” an eight-part miniseries in which she was played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. One key point: The series, the suit says, incorrectly portrayed her as “gossip mongering about other actors in order to generate media attention for herself.” Perhaps “Feud” had Cousin Melanie confused with Miss Scarlett?

Kendall + Kylie + Tupac + Biggie. What could go wrong?

Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall stepped in it big time when they tried to make a buck — actually,125 bucks a pop — selling T-shirts with pics of themselves plastered over iconic rock images. Sharon Osbourne, for one, wasn’t having it. “Stick to what you know… lip gloss,” Mrs. Ozzy tweeted. Notorious B.I.G.’s mom said his estate never licensed his image and threatened legal action. The girls quickly yanked the items from their online store and apologized. Not fast enough, though: The Internet has delightfully preserved the memorial-Tupac-and-bikini-Kylie T-shirt for eternity.

POTUS name-checks ‘Psycho Joe’ and ‘Crazy Mika’

President Trump, no stranger to Twitter, lashed out at “Morning Joe” hosts Joe "Psycho Joe" Scarborough and "Low I.Q. Crazy Mika" Brzezinski on Thursday for being mean to him on their show (“don’t watch anymore,” he said), accusing her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a visit he said the couple made to Mar-a-Lago around the new year. Mika and Joe wrote that they were “both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.” MSNBC called it “a sad day for America,” lawmakers lost it just a little and celebrities, of course, reacted strongly, proving once again that unlike some commanders in chief, they’re just like regular people.

The academy starts Season 2 of its diversity binge-watch

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited a lot more people to its party — 774 of them, to be exact — as the group behind the Academy Awards (and target of #OscarsSoWhite) continued its effort to broaden and diversify its membership. The academy’s 54-member board added new faces as well. Alas, while Oscar might be looking a little more fabulous in coming years, demographic shifts in the academy as a whole are still only incremental. Still, April Reign, who created #OscarsSoWhite, said she was “encouraged by this year’s class of invites.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama ends with explanations

The weeks-long drama surrounding “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4 and its production-stopping allegation of sexual misconduct appeared to draw to a close after DeMario Jackson spoke his piece in an on-camera interview and Corinne Olympios explained what she meant when she called herself “a victim” who was living her “worst nightmare.” That silence you hear is the sound of no lawsuits being filed. Cheers.

Domestic Goods — and Bads: Tennis champ Serena Williams showed off her baby bump for Vanity Fair. … “Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki lost his San Luis Obispo ranch house to a wildfire. … Actor Donal Logue’s child went missing. … Beyoncé and Jay-Z appear to have named (and trademarked) their new twins.