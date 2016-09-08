Gavin Rossdale and Elin Nordegren have allegedly gone on a date. Together.

Well, this is a weird pairing: Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s ex, and Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods’ ex.
Rossdale, 50, and Nordegren, 36, went on a first date in late August in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported Wednesday, citing an unnamed source who said the two had been set up by friends.
As opposed to, you know, connecting on Tinder, the way high-profile people like Rossdale and Nordegren would normally do it.
It would be a departure for her from the billionaire neighbor she was dating a while back. Though the Bush lead singer has a few bucks set aside, his nest egg likely doesn’t start with a “b.”
So even though they’re thousands of miles apart (Studio City versus Palm Beach) the onetime Mrs. Woods “flies to L.A. on her private plane a lot,” the source told the outlet. “They want to make it work.”
OK — long-distance, wanting to “make it work” after only one date, and they’ve both been involved in cheating scandals, albeit on different sides of that equation? Sounds like a solid recipe for success. We won’t hold our breath before locking in the name “Galin” or “Elvin” for this alleged new couple.
