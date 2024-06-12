Advertisement
Music

Matty Healy of the 1975 engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel, his mom says: ‘Couldn’t be happier’

A man in a baggy dark suit and white shirt singing and playing a red-and-white electric guitar onstage
The 1975’s Matty Healy proposed to model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel, who shared photos of her ring online.
(Paul R. Giunta / Invision / Associated Press)
By Angie Orellana HernandezStaff Writer 
Matty Healy has proposed to Gabbriette Bechtel, and she said yes, according to the 1975 frontman’s mom, who confirmed the speculation after the model shared photos of an engagement ring Tuesday night.

Denise Welch, who shared the news Wednesday morning on British talk show “Loose Women,” said she has known about their engagement for weeks. The pair made it Instagram official after a New York concert by Charli XCX, who is engaged to Healy’s bandmate George Daniel.

Bechtel posted photos of herself wearing a black diamond ring. A bit of internet sleuthing showed that Bechtel, a model and vocalist for band Nasty Cherry, has been wearing the ring since June 1.

“Marrying the 1975 is very brat,” Bechtel wrote in her Instagram stories Tuesday, referencing Charli XCX’s newly released album, “Brat.” Healy reposted the image in his stories.

Healy had the ring made for Bechtel, Welch said.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she said. “We couldn’t be happier. She is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law.”

Healy, 35, and Bechtel, 26, were spotted dating in September — nearly three months after the “Somebody Else” singer and Taylor Swift supposedly broke up. (He’s supposedly the subject of various songs on Swift’s new album, though he told paparazzi he hadn’t “really listened to that much of it.”)

In an interview with Homme Girls, Bechtel said she had been trying to meet Healy for four years. Through a shared connection between Charli XCX and the 1975’s Daniel, they finally got the chance.

“He came to L.A. and we’ve been in love ever since,” she said.

