George Clooney and wife Amal are reportedly having twins

Clooney, party of four!

George Clooney’s wife, Amal, is reportedly pregnant with twins.

Hollywood’s power pair is expecting a pair of babies this June, according to well-connected “The Talk” host Julie Chen, who confirmed and announced the actor and the British human rights attorney’s life-changing event on today’s show.

Clooney’s rep did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

“On #TheTalk today @JulieChen confirmed that George & wife #AmalClooney are due w/ twins IN JUNE! Congrats to the happy couple!” said a tweet from the CBS talk show’s official account.

These will be the first children for both the Oscar-winning producer, 55, and his 39-year-old wife.

They are said to be expecting a boy and a girl, TMZ reported, noting that rumors about the pregnancy came up after Amal Clooney (formerly Alamuddin) was spotted with a baby bump in London last month while their Clooney Foundation for Justice hosted a  screening of the Netflix documentary “The White Helmets.”

Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” a source close to the couple told People. “They’re all very happy.”

The Clooneys wed in Venice in 2014, despite several proclamations that the actor, a perennial bachelor, would never again wed or have kids. (He and Amal had previously expanded their brood by adopting a shelter dog in 2015.)

