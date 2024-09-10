Advertisement
Music

Dave Grohl welcomes a baby girl from an affair. He wants to ‘regain’ his family’s trust

Dave Grohl in a black T-shirt pointing his left arm in the air and holding a guitar onstage
Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl says he intends to “be a loving supportive parent” to the baby girl he said he recently welcomed outside his marriage.
(Leo Correa / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Dave Grohl is getting honest about his infidelity, again.

The Foo Fighters lead singer and guitarist revealed that he recently welcomed a baby girl, but not with his wife, Jordyn Blum. He announced in a statement shared to Instagram that his newest child was “born outside of my marriage.”

“I plan to be a loving supportive parent to her,” Grohl said in his Tuesday missive, which did not reveal more details about his newborn daughter’s birth, nor her mother.

Grohl reassured his Instagram fans that “I love my wife and my children” and that he is “doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.” Blum and Grohl married in 2003. They share three children.

Tuesday’s post was not the first time the Grammy winner came clean about an extramarital affair.

In a 2007 interview with the Guardian, the rocker, now 55, admitted that his infidelity led to his divorce from his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood, in 1997. They were married for three years. The British outlet also reported that the Grohl-Youngblood divorce was a factor in guitarist Pat Smear’s decision to leave the Foo Fighters. Smear and Youngblood had been close friends, but Smear eventually reconciled with Grohl and rejoined the band.

Grohl concluded his statement informing his Instagram followers — he has 1.4 million of them — that he wants to work things out with all parties involved.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he said.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

