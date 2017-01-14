Judge finalizes divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on 'lucky Friday the 13th'

A judge ended Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage on Friday, ending months of bickering between the pair over the final terms of their breakup.

The judgment keeps in place many of the key terms the actors agreed to in August, when they announced a settlement in their divorce a day before a restraining order hearing that would have focused on Heard's allegations that Depp was physically abusive toward her.

Their agreement called for Depp to pay Heard $7 million, which she has pledged to a pair of charities. Attorneys for the actors have squabbled over whether Depp can make the payments directly to the charities and other details of the final judgment.

“We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family's lives behind them,” his attorney Laura Wasser wrote in a statement. “Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”

The couple has no children together, but Heard will keep their dogs, Pistol and Boo, and a horse named Arrow.

The actors signed the judgment in December, which led Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carl H. Moor to state at the outset of a hearing Friday, “I'm scratching my head a little bit about why we're all here.”

He received assurances from lawyers that there was no dispute over the terms of the judgment, and Heard's lawyer Pierce O'Donnell said the actress wanted the case to end immediately.

“My client would be very happy to move on with her life,” O'Donnell said.

The judgment ends a marriage that lasted less than two years. The pair met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015, but separated in May 2016.

Depp denied he physically abused Heard. Police officers called to their apartment in May after a fight between the couple said they found no evidence of a crime.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” the actors said in a joint statement released after Heard dismissed her restraining order petition. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

A LOOK BACK AT JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD’S DIVORCE:

Amber Heard calls out Johnny Depp for donating her divorce settlement directly to charity

Amber Heard donates $7-million Johnny Depp divorce settlement to charities

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reach divorce settlement, avoid court hearing

Amber Heard alleges Johnny Depp physically abused her; judge grants her a restraining order

New photos of Amber Heard show bruised eye and bloody lip

Amber Heard was accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend in 2009

Amber Heard didn't report abuse by Johnny Depp in order to protect him, attorneys say