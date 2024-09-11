Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas finalize divorce after custody battle turned contentious

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially exes. The former spouses finalized their divorce last week.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially ex-spouses.

The “Game of Thrones” star and Jonas Brothers pop star finalized their divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County on Friday. Judge Gina Beovides declared the celebrity marriage was “irretrievably broken” and signed off on a confidential agreement between the stars.

Neither representatives for Turner nor Jonas responded to The Times’ requests for comment Wednesday.

Turner, 28, and Jonas, 35, wrapped up their divorce proceedings five years after they married in 2019 and a year after a custody battle over their two young daughters turned contentious.

Advertisement

Jonas filed to divorce Turner in September 2023, stating in legal documents that his relationship with the Emmy-nominated actor was “irretrievably broken.” At the time, Jonas’ petition said he and Turner intended to share custody of their children. They welcomed their first daughter in July 2020 and their second two years later.

The divorce was a mutual decision, the exes said in a September 2023 statement meant to shut down “speculative narratives” about the split. “[T]ruly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they said.

But weeks after the stars presented that unified front, things got tense.

Turner sued the “Sucker” singer for allegedly unlawfully keeping their daughters in the U.S., requesting that he return them to her native England. According to court documents, her attorneys cited the 1993 Hague Convention, which pertains in part to international parental child abduction, to make their case.

Advertisement

In October 2023, the stars of “Dark Phoenix” and “Camp Rock” reached a temporary custody agreement. Later that month, Turner and Jonas opted to handle the terms of their split privately. Earlier this year, Turner asked a judge to dismiss the child abduction suit against Jonas.

With their marriage now behind them, it seems both Turner and Jonas are turning their focus to their respective projects. Turner currently stars in the ITV1 series “Joan,” where she portrays diamond thief Joan Hannington.

Jonas is currently on the road with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas as part of their world tour. They are set to play several shows in the United Kingdom this week.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Nardine Saad and the Associated Press contributed to this report.