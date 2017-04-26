Auteur Jonathan Demme remembered as 'one of the real good guys' and 'wonderful soulful man' by his peers

As news of director Jonathan Demme’s death spread on Wednesday, condolences came in from those who knew him, those who had worked with him and those who simply admired his work.

The Oscar winner, whose seminal films included “Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” also helmed music videos and several live concert films, spreading his influence beyond Hollywood and into the music industry.

“Jonathan Demme understood how to capture music on film in a way that kept the heart and the energy intact,” country music star Kenny Chesney said in a statement. “I learned so much watching him work when he shot our show in Wildwood, N.J., about songs I already knew — and his love for how music looks when it’s being played live has stayed with me.”

Meryl Streep, who worked with Demme on 2015’s “Ricky and the Flash,” remembered the director in a statement as a “big-hearted, big-tent, compassionate man — in full embrace in his life of people in need — and of the potential of art, music, poetry and film to fill that need — a big loss to the caring world.”

https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/857264682113126401

https://twitter.com/BandryBarry/status/857257153140314112

Tom Hanks, who earned his first Oscar for his work in “Philadelphia,” fondly remembered the late filmmaker.

“Jonathan taught us how big a heart a person can have, and how it will guide how we live and what we do for a living,” Hanks said. “He was the grandest of men.”

https://twitter.com/denisleary/status/857252016229408769

https://twitter.com/BeauWillimon/status/857256092828483584

https://twitter.com/smoyer/status/857256332432252929

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/857264237248368641

https://twitter.com/elijahwood/status/857249382353076224

https://twitter.com/creepypuppet/status/857251264878358528

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Follow me: @NardineSaad

UPDATES:

10:35 a.m.: This article was updated with a statement from Meryl Streep.

This article was originally published at 10:10 a.m.