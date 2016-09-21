Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda sing a song of Trump's tweets

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been keeping a relatively low profile since he left the Broadway cast of his hit musical “Hamilton,” but the composer and actor has returned to the spotlight ready to tackle a new political topic: Donald Trump.

The Pulitzer Prize winner shot a video to accompany a recent GQ cover story that crafted a mini-musical out of a few choice tweets from the Republican presidential nominee.

“I have not changed a word of these, only added melody,” Miranda explained in the video.

SNAP Video "Hamilton" composer Lin-Manuel Miranda made a mini-musical based on tweets from Donald Trump. "Hamilton" composer Lin-Manuel Miranda made a mini-musical based on tweets from Donald Trump. See more videos

Shot on a double-decker bus in New York City, Miranda then went on to sing a few of Donald Trump’s greatest holiday hits, with song categories such as “Backhanded Holiday Greetings,” “Racially Questionable Holiday Greetings” and “More Backhanded Holiday Greetings,” all of which sound like the worst Hallmark cards section imaginable.

The songs featured focus on some of Trump’s most lasting tweets, including sentiments in recognition of Thanksgiving, Cinco de Mayo and Sept. 11, and most of which include equal love for the disenfranchised (i.e. haters and losers).

But Miranda had a point beyond just tweaking the Twitter presence of Trump, and the real heart of his message comes in the closing moments of his video.

“Vote,” Miranda said.

It’s unclear if there will be future collaborations between the “Hamilton” scribe and the presidential candidate, but so long as Trump retains a Twitter account, Miranda will never want for material.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Busking with 'Bull': Michael Weatherly goes underground Michael Weatherly, star of the new series "Bull," gets back to his roots with a jam session on the Bedford Avenue subway station platform in Brooklyn, New York. Michael Weatherly, star of the new series "Bull," gets back to his roots with a jam session on the Bedford Avenue subway station platform in Brooklyn, New York. Caption Busking with 'Bull': Michael Weatherly goes underground Michael Weatherly, star of the new series "Bull," gets back to his roots with a jam session on the Bedford Avenue subway station platform in Brooklyn, New York. Michael Weatherly, star of the new series "Bull," gets back to his roots with a jam session on the Bedford Avenue subway station platform in Brooklyn, New York. Caption 2016 Emmys recap Jimmy Kimmel hosted a night full of unexpected wins, shattered records and presidential jokes. Jimmy Kimmel hosted a night full of unexpected wins, shattered records and presidential jokes. Caption Emmys red carpet Q&A: If you could put a character from your show on another, which would it be? Television actors and producers at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards answer the question: If they could put a character from their show onto another show, who would it be and what televised world would they visit? Television actors and producers at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards answer the question: If they could put a character from their show onto another show, who would it be and what televised world would they visit? Caption Stars at the Emmys share what inspired them to enter acting and entertainment Actors at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards discuss what inspired them to get into the entertainment industry. Actors at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards discuss what inspired them to get into the entertainment industry. Caption Thomas Middleditch and the internet Thomas Middleditch talks about the internet. Thomas Middleditch talks about the internet.

libby.hill@latimes.com

Twitter: @midwestspitfire

ALSO

Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring the history he couldn't fit in 'Hamilton' to 'Drunk History'

What's next for the stars of 'Hamilton'?

New 'Moana' trailer reveals the adventure at the heart of its story