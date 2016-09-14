Miley Cyrus is done with red carpets because people are starving — makes perfect sense

People in this world are suffering, and Miley Cyrus is taking that very seriously — by ditching her publicist and skipping future red carpets.

"[A year ago] I had to do the [‘A Very Murray Christmas’] premiere, and I will never do a red carpet again,” she tells Elle in its October issue. “Why, when people are starving, am I on a carpet that's red? Because I'm 'important'? Because I'm 'famous'? That's not how I roll. It's like a skit — it's like ‘Zoolander.’"

See, Miley’s not “doing it” anymore, she says, and by “doing it” she means putting on an act, being disingenuous, having people suck up to her in public because she’s a star. Shh! Nobody tell her that red carpets pretty much exist because of famous people — and because people who make movies and TV shows want to promote them.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer is still in touch with fans through Instagram (where, incidentally, she’s promoting the Elle cover) and her Happy Hippie Foundation, which she launched in May 2015 to benefit homeless youth. A glimpse at the HHF Facebook page reveals some pretty serious chat, and the closest thing to a “Who are you wearing” red-carpet query is a shot of program participants wearing Happy Hippie logo T-shirts.

Seriously, we might be burned on premieres as well if we had been Cyrus jumping through hoops on the “Murray Christmas” carpet.

“Someone hit me up and said, 'Bill Murray wants you to show up and sing some Christmas songs with George Clooney,'” she explained at the time to a red carpet interviewer, “and I was like, ‘OK, yeah, I'll be there and I'll dress as like, I'm like a elf. Ish. I have some red shoes and some like, white, snow, fluffy thing.’”

Deep.

“So it was funny because it's like, so not Christmas when you're filming it and you just go inside and all of a sudden it's like snow and dancers as reindeer."

Not exactly working toward world peace, we get it. Plus — those rope buns?

(Oh yeah: If you want to see the “red carpet” from the “Zoolander 2” premiere in New York this February, here it is. They did it in costume. On a purple runway. And said, blessedly, nothing.)

