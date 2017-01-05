Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are done: 'To confirm, yes I am single,' she says

Nicki Minaj isn’t making it a guessing game: She and Meek Mill have broken up. Finis.

“To confirm, yes I am single,” the “Anaconda” singer tweeted Thursday. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Mill hasn’t said anything directly about the breakup on social media, but on Monday he posted a shot of a girly, blingy ring on Instagram with the caption, “2017 new start!”

The couple spent Christmas apart and went out of their way to avoid each other on New Year’s Eve, TMZ had noted.

Minaj, 34, and Mill, 29, were first linked romantically in early 2015, shortly after he was released from prison in December 2014. He’d been serving three to six months after violating probation linked to his 2008 conviction on drug and gun charges.

While the two never got engaged and were never expecting a baby, she definitely earned Girlfriend of the Year honors in December 2015 as she testified on his behalf against allegations that he’d again violated probation. Mill was in trouble for not telling his probation officer that he was traveling out of state.

“He doesn’t have a lot of structure. He can be irresponsible,” Minaj told the court. “Since I’ve come in his life, I think I’ve been working on that a little bit. ... He’s just getting accustomed to being an adult.”

It worked: A couple of months later, instead of heading back behind bars, Mill got 90 days’ house arrest and six additional years of probation.

Darling Nicki’s previous relationship with Safaree Samuels, her off-the-radar beau of 12 years, succumbed to drama in 2014. Samuels still wasn’t over it by the middle of 2015, when he released a diss track targeting his ex.

“Enough with the pity party,” Minaj tweeted at the time. “Just live your life.”

Looks like she’s busy now, taking her own advice.

