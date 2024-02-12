Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan split after a year of dating, engagement talks

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have reportedly broken up after a year of dating

Looks like Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan won’t be heading down the aisle after all.

The reality TV star and the former college basketball star have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating. Sources confirmed the split to People after breakup rumors surfaced over the weekend. A representative for Pippen did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Speculation around the couple’s standing began on Instagram, where social media sleuths saw that the former partners had unfollowed each other and deleted photos that documented their relationship. Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, fueled the rumors with a pair of since-deleted Instagram stories seemingly shading her now-ex.

“Should your friends unfollow your ex,” she asked in an Instagram poll shared Sunday.

In another Instagram story shared Monday, Pippen reposted a saying urging people to be thoughtful about the man with whom they share their life.

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life,” the post said. “Your mental health, your peace of mind .... how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely.”

Pippen, 49, and Jordan, son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, confirmed they were dating in January 2023, after years of friendship. Last year they were spotted together at multiple public events, including the Rolling Loud music festival in New York.

Toward the end of 2023, it seemed Pippen and Jordan, founder of luxury retail brand Trophy Room, were getting along more than fine. In August, Jordan, 33, told TMZ he was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend, revealing to the outlet that “we’re looking for a location.” Pippen also weighed in on the engagement talk, telling People in December that she trusted Jordan would pull off a special moment to pop the question.

“I feel like Marcus has got great taste, and I feel like I know that he’s not going to disappoint us,” she said.

In addition to sharing their lives, Pippen and Jordan have shared airtime — appearing together on “The Real Housewives of Miami” and on the latest season of Peacock’s murder-mystery game “The Traitors.” During a January episode of “Real Housewives,” Jordan opened up about caring for the three children Pippen shares with her ex-husband.

“I think when it comes to Larsa’s kids, you know, I’m not looking to be a secondary parent,” he said in the episode, according to Bravo. “I’m looking to be more so of a support system ... I want to support her and her kids.”

While it’s unclear whether Pippen and Jordan have a future together, Bravo host Andy Cohen said he plans to see the former partners soon and learn more about their falling-out. Cohen recently revealed he will return to host the “Traitors” reunion.

“I’m kinda wondering if that’s going to be the spot that we get the tea about Marcus and Larsa,” he said on his Radio Andy show. “They’ll be there.”