Paula Patton wins a temporary restraining order against Robin Thicke after alleging abuse

Robin Thicke must stay away from ex-wife Paula Patton for the time being and can have only monitored visits with their son, Julian, a judge has decided.

The restraining order from L.A. Superior Court Judge Colin Leis on Thursday includes a finding that Thicke has a history of domestic abuse and cited a risk that he could flee with his son, according to the Associated Press.

Patton alleged in a statement to the court that during their marriage Thicke had been physically and emotionally abusive, cheated on her and abused drugs and alcohol. Thicke’s attorneys told the court that the claims were baseless and merely retaliation spurred by the former spouses’ custody battle.

The two have been fighting over custody of their 6-year-old son. On Jan. 12, the court rejected a request by Patton for an emergency restraining order against her ex.

The next day, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at Patton’s house in response to a call alleging she was in violation of the custody agreement. In a videotaped exchange published by TMZ, deputies said to Patton that they had talked to Julian, who told them he didn’t want to go with his dad.

On Jan. 19, according to an AP review of Patton’s court filing, the “Blurred Lines” singer showed up at Patton’s mother's house and refused to leave while their son was being interviewed by child-services workers. He banged on the door and demanded to see his son, the actress’ declaration said, then left only after Patton's mother called police.

“Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders,” an attorney for Thicke told People in a statement.

The couple separated in 2014 after nine years of marriage and 19 years as a couple, and their divorce became official in 2015. In her divorce filing, Patton sought joint legal and physical custody of their son. The terms of the former couple’s final custody agreement were not made public, but People reported that Patton’s recent court filing says Thicke had been granted overnight visits on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The restraining order will remain in place until a hearing Feb. 24. While Patton has full legal and physical custody until then, People said, Thicke can have supervised visits with his son three days a week at a neutral location.

