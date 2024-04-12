Jeezy wants more than Jeannie Mai divorce: primary custody over 2-year-old daughter

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai began their contentious split last year when the rapper filed for divorce.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai‘s divorce faces more tension, as the rapper and the TV personality continue the custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter.

In a motion filed in Fulton County, Ga., court earlier this week, the 46-year-old musician (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins) declared that toddler Monaco “would have more stability” if he was granted “primary physical custody” of the child.

“[Jeezy] is afraid that the bond between him and the parties’ minor will be diminished because of his lack of parenting time,” the motion says.

Legal representatives for Mai did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Friday.

Documents, reviewed by The Times, detail new allegations against Mai, 45, including accusations that she limits the time that Jeezy can spend with their daughter, despite an agreed-upon schedule. He also alleges that the talk show star’s relatives have served as caretakers for the 2-year-old girl and that Mai “removed” their daughter from the jurisdiction of Georgia, allegedly taking the child on trips to Los Angeles, Vietnam, New York, Dallas and Boston.

In February, the former couple reached a temporary agreement that said that Jeezy would have Monaco in his care for a week, once every month. However, when Jeezy sent a caretaker to pick up the child for his April parenting time, the “caretaker discovered that [Mai] had vacated” their California home, without notifying the rapper.

“To date, the Petitioner does not know where the Respondent is living with the parties’ minor child,” the motion adds.

Among the most scathing of Jeezy’s latest accusations is that Mai allegedly “staged” a photo of their daughter next to a bag with one of his firearms — which Mai mentioned in a December motion. Jeezy’s motion clarified that the rapper had a license for his guns and has “always made sure that his firearms are secured and safely away” from their child.

“The respondent is creating a false narrative as a means to keep [Monaco] away from” Jeezy, the motion alleges, before adding that the rapper has only seen his daughter for seven days since the agreement was put in place. Days before filing his motion, Jeezy said he was “only able to exercise parenting time” from April 8 to April 9, after Mai’s alleged intentional efforts to keep the child.

“The minor was lethargic, appeared to be exhausted, and seemed to be underweight,” the “Put On” rapper alleged.

His motion added: “[Jeezy] does not know where the minor child actually lives, or what or who is caring for the minor child while [Mai] is working.”

Jeezy requested the court “vacate” the agreement, noting that there have been changes in the circumstances. He also requested that the court conduct a parental fitness evaluation “immediately.”

A hearing will take place on May 2.

Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September 2023, after two years of marriage. Following the rapper’s petition, the former spouses engaged in a months-long custody battle that included allegations of infidelity and gatekeeping.

In October, Mai announced she was going to take a break from the public eye to “disconnect to heal.” Later that month, Jeezy told fans that the separation “was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he said. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Times researcher Scott Wilson contributed to this report.