Pharrell Williams' newest hidden figures revealed: He and his wife just welcomed triplets

While Pharrell Williams has been celebrating the three women of “Hidden Figures” in public this awards season, it seems he’s been celebrating three other hidden people in private: The triplets he and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed earlier this month.

The “Happy” singer’s rep has confirmed the January arrival of the three babies, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday. No gender, no names, no specific birth date, just a mom and kids who are “happy and healthy.”

Williams, 43, and model-designer Lasichanh, 36, have been married since 2003 and are already parents to 8-year-old son Rocket. Her second pregnancy went public in September.

Rocket’s name was inspired in part by song titles from some of Williams’ favorite artists, the performer told Oprah Winfrey in 2013: “Rocket Love” by Stevie Wonder, “Rocket Man” by Elton John and “Rocket” by Herbie Hancock. It also represents something that's “meant to go up, meant to ascend,” he said.

Keeping with Williams’ current NASA theme, and until we hear otherwise, we’re going to think of the new kidlets as Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3. Blast off, babies.

