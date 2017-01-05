Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle is reportedly heating up

More details about Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s romance have emerged, particularly the kind that come by way of the less-famous, less-royal people associated with the couple du jour.

The British royal, 32, who’s fifth in line to claim Queen Elizabeth II’s throne, is said to have met the “Suits” actress’ father about six months ago, according to the Daily Mail, which puts to rest reports that Markle and her father were on the outs.

The report, quoting Markle’s brother, went on to say that her father was “pretty happy about Harry and he’s extremely proud of her.” Well, who wouldn’t be happy about their daughter landing a prince, and one of the world’s most famous ones to boot?

Her brother did not yet know whether Harry had met Markle’s mother.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Meghan Markle Chris Pizzello / AP Meghan Markle Meghan Markle (Chris Pizzello / AP)

News of the royal pairing surfaced in October. At that point, the couple had reportedly been dating for about three months. Markle’s brother said that her dad knew about their relationship all along. We can imagine how that conversation went: “Hey, Dad, I’m hooking up with a prince and he’s awesome and we’re probably going to be hounded by papz now. #sorrynotsorry.”

Meanwhile, the Toronto-based actress has reportedly charmed Harry’s older bro Prince William and already has the approval of the queen, who is said to be “fully supportive” of her grandson, according to Us Weekly. Markle hasn’t actually met the 90-year-old monarch yet, but that’s no surprise. It took five years for William’s wife Catherine to get an introduction.

In November, Harry’s press secretary confirmed that Markle was indeed the prince’s girlfriend by unleashing a strongly worded letter chiding the media over the “wave of abuse and harassment” Markle experienced. The prince was “worried about Ms. Markle’s safety” and “deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the letter said. Those statements — and the fact that Harry publicly addressed the romance at all — confirmed that they were the real deal.

The Los Angeles-born actress, 35, who shares humanitarian interests as well as custom jewelry featuring her beau, reportedly stayed with him at Kensington Palace when she visited him in London in November and December. The twosome also made their public debut in last month while shopping for a Christmas tree and taking in a play in London’s West End. That came after the lovestruck royal diverted his flight bound for London to Canada to visit the actress following his two-week Caribbean tour.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

Follow me: @NardineSaad