Prince Harry's romance with Meghan Markle is reportedly heating up

More details about Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s romance have emerged, particularly the kind that come by way of the less-famous, less-royal people associated with the couple du jour.
The British royal, 32, who’s fifth in line to claim Queen Elizabeth II’s throne, is said to have met the “Suits” actress’ father about six months ago, according to the Daily Mail, which puts to rest reports that Markle and her father were on the outs.
The report, quoting Markle’s brother, went on to say that her father was “pretty happy about Harry and he’s extremely proud of her.” Well, who wouldn’t be happy about their daughter landing a prince, and one of the world’s most famous ones to boot?
Her brother did not yet know whether Harry had met Markle’s mother.
News of the royal pairing surfaced in October. At that point, the couple had reportedly been dating for about three months. Markle’s brother said that her dad knew about their relationship all along. We can imagine how that conversation went: “Hey, Dad, I’m hooking up with a prince and he’s awesome and we’re probably going to be hounded by papz now. #sorrynotsorry.”
Meanwhile, the Toronto-based actress has reportedly charmed Harry’s older bro Prince William and already has the approval of the queen, who is said to be “fully supportive” of her grandson, according to Us Weekly. Markle hasn’t actually met the 90-year-old monarch yet, but that’s no surprise. It took five years for William’s wife Catherine to get an introduction.
In November, Harry’s press secretary confirmed that Markle was indeed the prince’s girlfriend by unleashing a strongly worded letter chiding the media over the “wave of abuse and harassment” Markle experienced. The prince was “worried about Ms. Markle’s safety” and “deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the letter said. Those statements — and the fact that Harry publicly addressed the romance at all — confirmed that they were the real deal.
The Los Angeles-born actress, 35, who shares humanitarian interests as well as custom jewelry featuring her beau, reportedly stayed with him at Kensington Palace when she visited him in London in November and December. The twosome also made their public debut in last month while shopping for a Christmas tree and taking in a play in London’s West End. That came after the lovestruck royal diverted his flight bound for London to Canada to visit the actress following his two-week Caribbean tour.
