Five of the most intriguing items from ‘Love Liza: The Auction’

Even celebrities sometimes need to do a little spring cleaning.
Profiles in History recently announced "Love Liza: The Auction," featuring more than 1,000 lots with items from Oscar-winning actress Liza Minnelli, as well as from her famous parents, Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli.
"This is exciting on so many levels: there's Liza the Hollywood star, the socialite fashion icon, daughter of legendary actress Garland and Oscar-winning director Minnelli. She's as close to American royalty as one can get, and we have an incredible array of items spanning her childhood and illustrious career," said Joe Maddalena, CEO of Profiles in History, in a statement.
Take heart, fans who don't have the pocket money to take home a piece of Minnelli's history: Though the auction will take place in late May, many of the items will be displayed April 4-29 in "Love Liza: The Exhibit" at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills.
Until then, here are five of the most intriguing items featured in the upcoming auction.
Baby Liza, in portrait
When you're raised in the hallowed halls of Hollywood, your childhood tends to be slightly atypical. For example, instead of school photos, one might have, say, hand-painted portraits.
This watercolor portrait, commissioned by Minnelli's parents from Eileen Chandler, captures the starlet at 3 years old. Most striking about the painting, beyond the muted color palette, is just how much young Minnelli favors her mother, a legendary Hollywood beauty.
Sally Bowles costume (bowler included)
She may have been born Hollywood royalty, but Minnelli made herself a star in Bob Fosse's 1972 musical "Cabaret."
Minnelli played the iconic Sally Bowles, a bohemian cabaret singer with a delightful fashion sense.
Up for auction is a performance ensemble from the film, complete with jacket, satin halter vest, hot pants with garter belts, and suede ankle boots.
To complete the look, the outfit also includes a bowler hat, fishnet stockings, a choker and a bracelet.
‘Cabaret’ shooting script
If you're looking for a little piece of film history, here it is. Up for auction is Minnelli's personal "Cabaret" shooting script, complete with hand-written notes — watch out for the language — and line changes.
The 136-page script is bound in leather and embossed with Minnelli's name on the cover. The film went on to win eight Academy Awards, including Minnelli's win for actress in a leading role.
Sparkly, red Halston performance tux
When normal menswear just won't do, a sparkly red tuxedo is in order.
Luckily for those with a closet full of clothes but nothing to wear, Minnelli's auction includes a ruby red Halston tux, reminiscent of her mother's slippers in that one movie with the wizard.
Featuring a spaghetti-strap jumpsuit, matching tuxedo jacket and not at all over-the-top matching bow tie, this suit is for a fashionista looking to make a scene.
Minnelli performed in the suit throughout the 1970s. Best of all, lady suits are totally on trend.
Personal check to Andy Warhol
Maybe film history doesn't interest you. Maybe art history is more your style.
Fear not, there's something for you in the Minnelli auction as well.
Included is a $20,000 check drawn on Minnelli's personal account made out to Andy Warhol, legendary pop artist.
The actress commissioned a portrait of sister Lorna Luft from Warhol in April 1983 with striking results.
You may not be able to buy the Warhol painting, but isn't owning the canceled check that paid for it almost as good?