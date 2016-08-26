Ministry of Gossip
Oops! Britney Spears does 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

Britney Spears has no flippin’ idea what “Oops! … I Did It Again” is about. 

“I don’t know,” she told James Corden, failing to reveal a secret for the ages in the episode of “Carpool Karaoke” that aired Thursday night on “The Late Late Show.” “I really don’t know. I think it’s just a song.”

Oh, Brit-Brit, it’s so much more than a song: It was a little slice of Vegas — and of the late ’90s and 2000s, for gosh sakes — in Corden’s car as the original Pop Tart jammed with him through “Oops!,” “Superstar,” “Baby One More Time” and more on his contrived commute.

There was no lip-syncing going on, though Spears kind of let Corden take the lead with an awesome falsetto during “Toxic” (a falsetto he reprised during “Make Me.”) And the 34-year-old couldn’t help but admire his moves during “Womanizer.” 

Spears, who’ll perform Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since bombing there in 2007, did share a few secrets along with her seat-dancing moves.

She wants more babies — three to be exact — but she’s kinda done with men. Definitely done with marriage, doesn’t believe in that anymore. And, um, she was traumatized once by a spanking. 

Then they talked about tickle-bondage. And who knew, Corden is a natural as a naughty schoolgirl. Did it just get hot in here? 

Watch the video, above — but also watch out. Before you know it, you’ll be humming Britney one more time. 

