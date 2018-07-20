Advertisement

A look into the Los Angeles Times' Comic-Con photo studio

By
Jul 19, 2018 | 5:40 PM
Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn
Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn from the television series "Better Call Saul." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Madeline Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery from the television series "Charmed."
Madeline Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery from the television series "Charmed." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Sterling K. Brown, Shane Black and Olivia Munn
Sterling K. Brown, Shane Black and Olivia Munn from the film "The Predator." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Fola Evans-Akingbola, Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Rena Owen and Ian Verdun
Fola Evans-Akingbola, Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Rena Owen and Ian Verdun from the television series "Siren." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Rachel Bloom and Alina Brosh-McKenna
Rachel Bloom and Alina Brosh-McKenna from the television series "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Max Hernandez, Breeda Wool, Jack Bender, Justine Lupe and Jack Huston
Max Hernandez, Breeda Wool, Jack Bender, Justine Lupe and Jack Huston from the television series "Mr. Mercedes." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Director Corin Hardy and Taissa Farmiga from the film "The Nun."
Director Corin Hardy and Taissa Farmiga from the film "The Nun." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian
Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian from the television series "Better Call Saul." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- JULY 19, 2018-- Eric Guggenheim, Stephen Hill, Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton
Eric Guggenheim, Stephen Hill, Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Perdita Weeks and Peter M. Lenkov from the television series "Magnum P.I." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- JULY 19, 2018-- (L-R)- James Wolk, Kevin Williamson (writer) and Paul Wesley f
James Wolk, writer Kevin Williamson and Paul Wesley from the web television series "Tell Me a Story." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- JULY 19, 2018-- (L-R)- Linda Cardellini, director Michael Chaves, Patricia Val
Linda Cardellini, director Michael Chaves, Patricia Velasquez and Raymond Cruz from the film "The Curse of La LLorona." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- JULY 19, 2018-- (L-R) - Suki Waterhouse and Hari Nef from the film "Assassinat
Suki Waterhouse and Hari Nef from the film "Assassination Nation." Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
