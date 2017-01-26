Marvel's 'Black Panther' begins production while the cast excitedly tweets from set

Marvel Studios announced that production has begun on “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role, alongside a star-studded cast including Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker.
Andy Serkis was also named as part of the cast, confirming the rumors that Panther villain Ulysses Klaue, or Klaw, will be in the film.
“Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” director Ryan Coogler will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”). The film, which opens on February 16, 2018, will be shot in Atlanta and South Korea.
Meanwhile the cast and crew are excitedly tweeting out their feelings about this day providing a small little glimpse from the shoot (for the members that were on location).
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >> »
Follow me on Twitter: @Storiz