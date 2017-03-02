First 'Ducktales' trailer shows why David Tennant makes a pretty perfect Scrooge McDuck

Billionaire business tycoon Scrooge McDuck and his grand-nephews are just a normal, boring family of adventurers who spend low-key days solving mysteries and rewriting histories. No big deal (but don’t tell Scrooge).

“Ducktales” fans can finally take in the new iteration of Huey, Dewey, Louie and more because Disney XD has released the first clip from the upcoming reboot of the show.

The series, much like the beloved classic, will follow Scrooge (voiced by David Tennant) as he is tasked with looking over his triplet grandnephews, all while he runs his multitrillion-dollar business.

Some of the reveals in the clip include the fact that Donald Duck is considered one of the most daring adventurers of all time (at least according to one super-fan), that Louie is the evil triplet (unanimous) and that Scrooge “used to be a big deal.”

Scrooge, of course, balks at the insinuation that he is merely a has-been.

While “Ducktales” is not scheduled to kick off until the summer, Disney XD has already ordered a second season of the show ahead of its premiere.

In addition to Tennant, the “Ducktales” cast includes Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively; Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack; Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack.

“Ben 10: Omniverse” alum Matt Youngberg serves as executive producer, while the story editor and co-producer is Francisco Angones (“Wander Over Yonder”). The art director is “Gravity Falls” alum Sean Jimenez.

You can watch the new “Ducktales” cast sing the classic theme song below.

