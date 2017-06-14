Watch all of E3's most buzzed-about trailers (for better or worse)

The 2017 edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo is officially underway but big companies including Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft flaunted their new wares even before the doors were opened at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

During their various showcases leading up to the main event, Microsoft officially unveiled the Xbox One X, Nintendo announced new fan-favorite additions to the Switch line-up and Sony revealed more titles for its Playstation VR experience (including a “Final Fantasy” spinoff focused solely on fishing).

With Electronic Arts, Bethesda and Ubisoft also hosting their own news conferences, plenty of new trailers have debuted since Saturday. Here is a rundown of some of the most buzzed-about trailers that have come out of E3.

‘Super Mario Odyssey’

Mario is once again called on to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser, who looks like he’s really intent on finally marrying the princess this time. Nintendo has switched the gameplay up a bit to incorporate Mario’s hat-throwing skills as somewhere along the way the overalls-wearing hero seems to have learned to take over people’s bodies after throwing his hat on them. (Watch the trailer above.)

‘Spider-Man’

Sony transported its audience to New York City to close out their presentation when they showed the nearly nine-minute-long gameplay trailer for “Spider-Man.” There was plenty of web-slinging (and web-swinging) featured in the footage, which even included a cameo appearance by Miles Morales.

‘Cuphead’

The new “Cuphead” trailer included a brief look at more gameplay footage of the 1930s-animation-inspired side-scroller and a release date. The stylish game is set for a Sept 29 release.

‘Anthem’

Fans finally got a good look at Bioware’s much anticipated “Anthem.” The third-person RPG is the newest game from the “Mass Effect” developer, which will see players don exosuits called Javelins to take on jobs to protect humans. You can see more footage of the gameplay here.

‘Detroit: Become Human’

Is that Jesse Williams leading an android revolution? The new trailer for “Detroit: Become Human” revealed the third playable character of the action-adventure game. “Detroit: Become Human” boasts a story that will be shaped by the various choices made by players, making it in essence a high-tech, visually stunning choose-your-own-adventure game.

‘Shadow of the Colossus’

Speaking of stunning, the classic “Shadow of the Colossus” is getting a Playstation 4 update. The original was released for the Playstation 2 in 2005.

‘The Evil Within 2’

Upping the creep factor is the upcoming “The Evil Within 2,” which Bethesda announced is slated for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. The trailer goes full-on horror with burning villages, dead bodies and transitions that will never let you look at milk the same way. The game will appropriately launch on a Friday the 13th.

‘Ooblets’

Perhaps one of the most adorable trailers debuting at E3 was the one for “Ooblets.” The video featured plenty of dancing, cute animals, dancing, player customizations, dancing and a charming soundtrack. We’re all in.

‘Ori and the Will of the Wisps’

Microsoft offered a gorgeous first look at “Ori and the Will of the Wisps” in their announcement for this sequel to “Ori and the Blind Forest.” While no real gameplay footage was shown, fans can likely expect familiar “Metroid”-inspired mechanics and to get a little emotional while playing.

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference to help announce (and praise) “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.” A surprise that moved the creative developer Davide Solianai to tears.

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if the Rabbids — in Super Mario cosplay — were teleported into the Mushroom Kingdom, this game is definitely for you.

‘Sea of Thieves’

Pirates! New gameplay footage for “Sea of Thieves” was shown during Microsoft’s E3 presentation, giving fans a look at some fighting, underwater exploration and treasure hunting. Also it turns out in this game players can travel via shooting themselves out of cannons.

‘Far Cry 5’

In “Far Cry 5,” players will be tasked with liberating a small American town from a militia of religious extremists. You can watch gameplay footage that introduces characters like Boomer (an angry dog) here. There is adult language.

(As a family-friendly news outlet we also had to skip the “Beyond Good & Evil 2” trailer for the language but you can watch that one here.)

‘Ashen’

A new trailer for “Ashen” showcases the spooky and stylish action-RPG set in a world with no sun.

‘The Last Night’

Not all buzz is good buzz, after the trailer for “The Last Night” debuted co-creator Tim Soret’s social media history came to haunt him as his past pro-Gamergate and anti-feminist tweets were getting recirculated on Twitter. Soret has since addressed his previous statements on Twitter and apologized.

