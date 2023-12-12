E3, Los Angeles’ once-mighty video game convention, officially canceled after two-decade run

Crowds gather at the Nintendo booth at the E3 video game conference in Los Angeles in 2018.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo — or E3 — once the video game industry’s largest convention and media platform, has been permanently canceled, event organizers announced Tuesday.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3,” the Entertainment Software Assn. trade group posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move to officially kill the event comes after this year’s convention was canceled months before it was set to open at the Los Angeles Convention Center in June. It would have been the first E3 at the convention center since 2019, after pandemic quarantine measures pushed the event online.

Heralded in its prime as the video game industry’s largest event in North America, E3 had in recent years sat at a crossroads, with major developers like Sony beginning to opt out of the L.A. celebration in favor of their own more fan-targeted gatherings.

The Entertainment Software Assn. has in the past stated that the event generated upward of $88 million in revenue for Los Angeles. E3 typically brought in more than 65,000 fans and industry professionals to the Los Angeles Convention Center and surrounding events every summer.

The event’s troubles were well known in the industry. A news release announcing that E3 was open for registration earlier this year showed a list of participating game companies, but not one major game publisher was on that list.

Once focused heavily on gaming retail, the expo faced challenges with a shift to digital storefronts and the rise of online, trailer-focused gaming events.

“Thanks for the memories,” E3 posted on X.

Times staff writer Todd Martens contributed to this report.