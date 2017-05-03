2017 Eisner Award nominees include 'The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye' and 'Saga'

Sonny Liew’s “The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye,” Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ “Saga” and Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ “Kill or Be Killed” are among the top nominees for the 2017 Eisner Awards.

Originally published in Singapore, “The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye” tells the story of Singaporean history and politics as depicted through the evolving art of fictional cartoonist Charlie Chan Hock Chye. The book earned nods in six categories, including writer-artist for Liew, new graphic album and U.S. edition of international material — Asia.

Fan-favorite series “Saga” and “Kill or Be Killed” received four nominations each, with the two titles going head to head in the continuing series, writer (Vaughan and Brubaker) and cover artist (Staples and Phillips) categories.

Rounding out the top nominees are “Monstress,” by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda, and “Mooncop,” by Tom Gauld, which received three nominations apiece.

The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, sometimes referred to as the Oscars of the comic book industry, honor the top creators and publications of comics and graphic novels and are held during San Diego Comic-Con. This year’s panel of judges consists of Comic-Con International board member Alan Campbell, reviewer-critic Rob Clough, comics retailer Jamie Newbold, comics scholar Robert Moses Peaslee, librarian Dawn Rutherford and comics writer-columnist Martha Thomases.

The 29th Eisner Awards will be awarded July 21. See the full list of nominees below.

Short story

“The Comics Wedding of the Century,” by Simon Hanselmann, in “We Told You So: Comics as Art” (Fantagraphics)

“The Dark Nothing,” by Jordan Crane, in “Uptight” No. 5 (Fantagraphics)

“Good Boy,” by Tom King and David Finch, in “Batman Annual” No. 1 (DC)

“Monday,” by W. Maxwell Prince and John Amor, in “One Week in the Library” (Image)

“Mostly Saturn,” by Michael DeForge, in “Island Magazine” No. 8 (Image)

“Shrine of the Monkey God!” by Kim Deitch, in “Kramers Ergot 9” (Fantagraphics)

Single issue/one-shot

“Babybel Wax Bodysuit,” by Eric Kostiuk Williams (Retrofit/Big Planet)

“Beasts of Burden: What the Cat Dragged In,” by Evan Dorkin, Sarah Dyer and Jill Thompson (Dark Horse)

“Blammo” No. 9, by Noah Van Sciver (Kilgore Books)

“Criminal 10th Anniversary Special,” by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

“Sir Alfred” No. 3, by Tim Hensley (Pigeon Press)

“Your Black Friend,” by Ben Passmore (Silver Sprocket)

Continuing series

“Astro City,” by Kurt Busiek and Brent Anderson (Vertigo/DC)

“Kill or Be Killed,” by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

“The Mighty Thor,” by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman (Marvel)

“Paper Girls,” by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang (Image)

“Saga,” by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples (Image)

Limited series

“Archangel,” by William Gibson, Michael St. John Smith, Butch Guice and Tom Palmer (IDW)

“Briggs Land,” by Brian Wood and Mack Chater (Dark Horse)

“Han Solo,” by Marjorie Liu and Mark Brooks (Marvel)

“Kim and Kim,” by Magdalene Visaggio and Eva Cabrera (Black Mask)

“The Vision,” by Tom King and Gabriel Walta (Marvel)

“We Stand on Guard,” by Brian K. Vaughan and Steve Skroce (Image)

New series

“Black Hammer,” by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston (Dark Horse)

“Clean Room,” by Gail Simone and Jon Davis-Hunt (Vertigo/DC)

“Deathstroke: Rebirth,” by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan, et al. (DC)

“Faith,” by Jody Houser, Pere Pérez and Marguerite Sauvage (Valiant)

“Mockingbird,” by Chelsea Cain and Kate Niemczyk (Marvel)

Publication for early readers (up to age 8)

“Ape and Armadillo Take Over the World,” by James Sturm (Toon)

“Burt’s Way Home,” by John Martz (Koyama)

“The Creeps, Book 2: The Trolls Will Feast!” by Chris Schweizer (Abrams)

“I’m Grumpy (My First Comics),” by Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm (Random House Books for Young Readers)

“Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea,” by Ben Clanton (Tundra)

Publication for kids (ages 9-12)

“The Drawing Lesson,” by Mark Crilley (Ten Speed Press)

“Ghosts,” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

“Hilda and the Stone Forest,” by Luke Pearson (Flying Eye Books)

“Rikki,” adapted by Norm Harper and Matthew Foltz-Gray (Karate Petshop)

“Science Comics: Dinosaurs,” by MK Reed and Joe Flood (First Second)

Publication for teens (ages 13-17)

“Bad Machinery, Vol. 5: The Case of the Fire Inside,” by John Allison (Oni)

“Batgirl,” by Hope Larson and Rafael Albuquerque (DC)

“Jughead,” by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson and Derek Charm (Archie)

“Monstress,” by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda (Image)

“Trish Trash: Roller Girl of Mars,” by Jessica Abel (Papercutz/Super Genius)

“The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl,” by Ryan North and Erica Henderson (Marvel)

Humor publication

“The Further Fattening Adventures of Pudge, Girl Blimp,” by Lee Marrs (Marrs Books)

“Hot Dog Taste Test,” by Lisa Hanawalt (Drawn & Quarterly)

“Jughead,” by Chip Zdarsky, Ryan North, Erica Henderson and Derek Charm (Archie)

“Man, I Hate Cursive,” by Jim Benton (Andrews McMeel)

“Yuge! 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump,” by G.B. Trudeau (Andrews McMeel)

Anthology

“Baltic Comics Anthology š! #26: dADa,” edited by David Schilter and Sanita Muizniece (kuš!)

“Island Magazine,” edited by Brandon Graham and Emma Rios (Image)

“Kramers Ergot 9,” edited by Sammy Harkham (Fantagraphics)

“Spanish Fever: Stories by the New Spanish Cartoonists,” edited by Santiago Garcia (Fantagraphics)

Reality-based work

“Dark Night: A True Batman Story,” by Paul Dini and Eduardo Risso (Vertigo/DC)

“Glenn Gould: A Life Off Tempo,” by Sandrine Revel (NBM)

“March (Book Three),” by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell (Top Shelf)

“Rosalie Lightning: A Graphic Memoir,” by Tom Hart (St. Martin’s)

“Tetris: The Games People Play,” by Box Brown (First Second)

Graphic album — New