There are only two things certain at the SAG Awards: Stars will reveal how they got their SAG cards and they’ll deliver award-worthy fashion. A-listers are sure to bring their A-game as they return to L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In addition to the milestone year, the ceremony is the first awards show to air live on Netflix and comes after Hollywood’s historic double strike.

Whether she takes home a trophy tonight or not, Margot Robbie is sure to continue her sartorial winning streak. Robbie has ruled every red carpet with Barbie-inspired looks since the “Barbie” press tour began in June. Fellow style maven Emma Stone has also stunned throughout awards season. Emily Blunt is another fashion favorite who will elevate the red carpet; she might even up her game for the planned reunion with “Devil Wears Prada” co-stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki will bring understated glamour, Quinta Brunson will make a bold statement, Ayo Edebiri will opt for a timeless look and Jennifer Aniston will wear a signature LBD. Fashionable men Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Matt Bomer, Steven Yeun, Jeremy Allen White and Pedro Pascal will also be among the red carpet standouts.

Here are all the looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet, updating live.

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray

Troy Kotsur and Deanne Bray arrive at the SAG Awards. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Kat Graham

Kat Graham is the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Joey King

Joey King’s red carpet look is chef’s kiss. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Elaine Welteroth

Leave it to “Project Runway” judge Elaine Welteroth to rock a peplum column dress. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Sharon Lawrence