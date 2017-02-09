David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will help revive John Carpenter's 'Halloween'

Director of “Pineapple Express” David Gordon Green and “Eastbound & Down’s” Danny McBride are going to “Make Halloween Great Again.” Horror movie-making legend John Carpenter, who has been threatening to revive the “Halloween” horror franchise, is bringing some grade-A comedy talent to help dig up the ghost of Michael Myers.

In a news release, the director and writer of the 1978 original announced the team-up, revealing that “David and Danny will write the script together and David will direct. I will continue in my executive producer role to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed.”

As for the comedy duo’s vision for the “Halloween” franchise, all Carpenter could say was “WOW” and “They get it. They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it. They blew me away.”

That’s not saying much, but McBride and Green have proved themselves both on film and television. Then again, “Halloween: Resurrection” was also a real film that was made and screened in theaters.

And if you’re not already deeply excited for the return of Michael Myers and friends, there’s this: Carpenter (who is responsible for the music on “Christine,” “Escape From New York” and “Halloween”) is already teasing that he might return to create the score for this new film.

The next “Halloween” has a debut date of Oct. 19, 2018, with Blumhouse and Miramax co-financing.

