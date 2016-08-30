'Jurassic World' exhibit opening at a Philadelphia museum because kids love dinosaurs and tempting fate

“Jurassic World,” the 2015 blockbuster extension of the “Jurassic Park” series is going to be recreated in Philadelphia, seemingly by people who have never seen a single film from the franchise. Someone needs to inform this group that the dinosaurs win, every time.

On Nov. 25, the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition" will make it’s North American premiere at the Franklin Institute. According to the news release, the movie tie-in will include life-size animatronic dinosaurs from the folks behind popular “Walking with Dinosaurs” experience (Creature Technology Co.) “set in themed environments inspired by ‘Jurassic World.’”

The educational experience promises to focus more on the real world science behind dinosaurs and less on the movie’s iffy cloning technology or step-by-step guide on how not to manage a popular theme park.

But we still have our fingers crossed for a diorama that showcases Vincent D'Onofrio being eaten alive by genetically altered raptors.

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition" at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The Franklin Institute "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. (The Franklin Institute)

The paleontologist who served as advisor on “Jurassic World,” Jack Horner, is the guiding hand behind the exhibit, which promises displays of authentic fossils and plenty of “paleontological specimens.”

However, if you look at the publicity reel, there’s still plenty of science fiction in there, including a “Creation Lab” along with the “raptor-training paddock” actor Chris Pratt manned in “Jurassic World.” There’s even a “VIP” experience for guests who want to pretend they’re funding a corporate-sponsored mutant dinosaur.

All our love will go to the child who shows up and asks, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should,” in each room.

The exhibit originally premiered in Melbourne, Australia and will run at the Franklin Institute through April 2017.

Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption Norman Reedus on the secret Walking Dead' cast Comic-Con ritual Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Caption The cast of 'Orphan Black' reveal what they want to see resolved in the series finale The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. The cast of "Orphan Black" talks about the final season of the show. Caption Charlie Hunnam on the hyper-stylized antics of 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Charlie Hunnam comes to San Diego Comic-Con International to talk about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Charlie Hunnam comes to San Diego Comic-Con International to talk about "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Caption Comic-Con: Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac on 'People of Earth' Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac of "People of Earth" visit Comic-Con. Ana Gasteyer and Wyatt Cenac of "People of Earth" visit Comic-Con. Caption Comic-Con: Vanessa Hudgens and the cast of 'Powerless' The cast of "Powerless" describes what it's like to live in a world full of superheroes. The cast of "Powerless" describes what it's like to live in a world full of superheroes.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW