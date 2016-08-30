'Jurassic World' exhibit opening at a Philadelphia museum because kids love dinosaurs and tempting fate

“Jurassic World,” the 2015 blockbuster extension of the “Jurassic Park” series is going to be recreated in Philadelphia, seemingly by people who have never seen a single film from the franchise. Someone needs to inform this group that the dinosaurs win, every time.
On Nov. 25, the “Jurassic World: The Exhibition" will make it’s North American premiere at the Franklin Institute. According to the news release, the movie tie-in will include life-size animatronic dinosaurs from the folks behind popular “Walking with Dinosaurs” experience (Creature Technology Co.) “set in themed environments inspired by ‘Jurassic World.’”
The educational experience promises to focus more on the real world science behind dinosaurs and less on the movie’s iffy cloning technology or step-by-step guide on how not to manage a popular theme park.
But we still have our fingers crossed for a diorama that showcases Vincent D'Onofrio being eaten alive by genetically altered raptors.
The paleontologist who served as advisor on “Jurassic World,” Jack Horner, is the guiding hand behind the exhibit, which promises displays of authentic fossils and plenty of “paleontological specimens.”
However, if you look at the publicity reel, there’s still plenty of science fiction in there, including a “Creation Lab” along with the “raptor-training paddock” actor Chris Pratt manned in “Jurassic World.” There’s even a “VIP” experience for guests who want to pretend they’re funding a corporate-sponsored mutant dinosaur.
All our love will go to the child who shows up and asks, “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should,” in each room.
The exhibit originally premiered in Melbourne, Australia and will run at the Franklin Institute through April 2017.
Twitter: @MdellW