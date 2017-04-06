Ludacris is playing a Pegasus toy on 'Doc McStuffins' because he loves the message of the show

Ludacris is a “Doc McStuffins” fan. Yes, that Ludacris.
The hip-hop artist and “The Fast and the Furious” actor will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the Disney Junior television show as Get-Well Gus, a Pegasus toy who delivers the mail. Ludacris introduces his character, and explains why Gus needs the care of Doc McStuffins, in the exclusive video above.
“I wanted to be a part of ‘Doc McStuffins’ because I love the message that it’s sending out,” Ludacris said. “It’s extremely important for a lot of kids out here — especially minorities — to see Doc McStuffins, who is a reflection of themselves and can help and heal other people. It gives them a whole different outlook. And I think that’s a great, great, great thing.”
Having premiered in 2012, “Doc McStuffins” follows young Dottie “Doc” McStuffins, who aspires to become a doctor like her mother. Armed with her magical stethoscope, she gives toys check-ups and heals their ailments.
Ludacris’ episode, called “Get-Well Gus Gets Well,” will air Friday on Disney Junior.
