New 'Riverdale' trailer teases an Archie who's more dangerous than he looks

It turns out that Riverdale is not quite the perfect, peppy town it makes itself out to be. A new trailer for “Riverdale” has been released, and it gives fans an extended look at the murder mystery at the center of the CW’s upcoming show.
With the “Riverdale” series premiere just a little over a month away, the network and comic book publisher Archie Comics have been slowly revealing tidbits and teasers.
Fans following the show are aware that “Riverdale” is more a noir, subversive take on the classic “Archie” comics.
“It's a dark, brooding, understanding of ‘Archie’ and the town of Riverdale,” Cole Sprouse (who plays Jughead Jones) told The Times. (“But you still laugh, don’t worry,” actress Madelaine Petsch promised in the same interview.)
The latest trailer zeroes in on the murder of Jason Blossom and how it affects the small town’s residents.
“Every corpse has a tale to tell, and this one has the touch of evil,” says the trailer as it pans over images of a body bag and the morgue.
And while Betty Cooper insists that “nothing bad was ever supposed to happen [in Riverdale],” it’s clear something has, and she and her friends have to deal with the fallout.
In addition to Sprouse and Petsch (who plays Cheryl Blossom), “Riverdale” stars K.J. Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper and Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge.
Written by Archie Comics’ chief creative officer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “Riverdale” is produced by Warner Bros. Studios and Berlanti Productions.
“Riverdale” will premiere Jan. 26. Watch the cast discuss the show below.
