Comic-Con 2018: The must-see film, TV and comic book panels

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 kicks off Wednesday, which means thousands of comic book fans, cosplayers and genre entertainment enthusiasts will be making their pilgrimage to Southern California to celebrate everything pop culture.
Hall H mainstays such as “Game of Thrones” and Marvel Studios may be skipping out on this year’s festivities, but with over four days of programming, there are plenty of panels to navigate. Here are some select highlights:
Wednesday
New Line Cinema's “Scarediego” (Horton Grand Theatre, 9:30-10:30 p.m.)
Those who love the recent renaissance of horror films will not want to miss New Line Cinema’s presentation on their upcoming slate of films, including a behind-the-scenes look at “It: Chapter Two.”
Thursday
Border Narratives: Voices from Beyond the Wall (Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library; 10-11 a.m.)
Comic-Con International has teamed up with the San Diego Public Library once again to offer education-oriented panels as part of the Comic Conference for Educators and Librarians. This timely panel of Latinx comics professionals will discuss their work, Latinx comic characters and the importance of diversity both on and beyond the page in the context of the current political climate.
20th Century Fox: The Predator (Hall H, 10:30-11:30 a.m.)
It’s been more than 30 years since the original “Predator” kicked off an alien-horror franchise, and now, director Shane Black is hitting Hall H along with the cast to show off the latest installment.
Beyond Wakanda: Intersectional Afrofuturism (Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library; 11 a.m.-12 p.m.)
“Black Panther” fans craving more stories featuring societies like Wakanda should check out this panel of library and information science professionals as they dive into cultural archives to explore the works of author Octavia Butler and the history of Afrofuturism in Southern California through zines.
“Charmed” Exclusive Screening and Panel (Ballroom 20, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)
The cast and producers of the CW’s forthcoming “Charmed” reboot will be on hand to share a sneak peek at the first episode.
“Doctor Who”: BBC America's Official Panel (Hall H, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.)
Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord in the long-running sci-fi series, makes her Comic-Con debut. The 13th Doctor will be joined by her companions Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill as well as new showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens to preview the next season.
“Nightflyers" (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 3-3:50 p.m.)
Years before George R.R. Martin first took readers on a journey into Westeros, the author told the story of a crew of scientists on a mission aboard a haunted spaceship in a sci-fi/horror novella. The executive producers and stars of the adapted series will be on hand to give attendees an exclusive look at Syfy’s new show.
“Better Call Saul” (Hall H, 3:30-4:30 p.m.)
What’s next for Jimmy McGill as he continues his transformation into Saul Goodman in the fourth season of “Better Call Saul”? The cast and showrunners will answer your burning questions.
“Supergirl" the Movie: The Warner Archive Collection Blu-ray (Room 6DE, 4:30-5:30 p.m.)
Nostalgia is all the rage right now, so why not revisit the 1984 “Supergirl” movie with Helen Slater, the first big screen Kara Zor-El, and Marc McClure, a.k.a. Jimmy Olsen?
“Breaking Bad” 10th Anniversary Celebration (Hall H, 4:30-5:30 p.m.)
It’s not Comic-Con without at least one big reunion. Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, R. J. Mitte, Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito return to reminisce about the drama with showrunner Vince Gilligan.
Friday
“Adventure Time” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 10-11:15 a.m.)
The hit Cartoon Network series is about to wrap things up after 10 seasons, so reminisce about all the adventures in the Land of Ooo with the cast and crew. Plus, they’ve promised a musical performance.
Marvel's “Black Panther” Costume Designer Ruth Carter: Designing the Costumes of Wakanda (Room 9, 12-1 p.m.)
The people behind the look of “Black Panther” including costume designer Ruth Carter, visual development concept artist Anthony Francisco and costume concept artist Phillip Boutte Jr. assemble to discuss the process of designing the “Black Panther” costumes. Specialty manufacturer Mary Ellen Fields and specialty jeweler Douriean Fletcher will also be on hand.
“The Walking Dead” (Hall H, 12:15-1:15 p.m.)
Members of the cast — including departing star Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira and Jeffrey Dean Morgan — will be back in Hall H along with the showrunner and executive producers to tease what’s next. Plus, they’ll be armed with a sneak peek at Season 9.
“Castle Rock” premiere screening (Ballroom 20, 12:45-2 p.m.)
Get a first look at the upcoming series about Stephen King’s fictional town from all your favorite nightmares. The cast and creators will also be on hand to answer questions following the screening.
“Star Trek: Discovery” (Hall H, 1:30-2:30 p.m.)
New addition Anson Mount will join the rest of the cast and executive producers for a discussion moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro about Season 1 and the upcoming second season.
Universal Pictures’ “Glass” and “Halloween” (Hall H, 3:45-4:45 p.m.)
Fans who enjoyed M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable” and “Split” won’t want to miss this presentation featuring “Glass.” Plus, “Halloween”!
“Bumblebee” (Hall H, 5-6 p.m.)
A look at Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers” prequel hits Hall H with director Travis Knight and stars such as Hailee Steinfeld.
“Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (Ballroom 20, 5:45-6:45 p.m.)
Fans of Freeform’s hit show about teenage superheroes Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) and Dagger (Olivia Holt) won’t want to miss this Q&A with the show’s cast and showrunner. The presentation will also include some never-before-seen footage just for the Comic-Con faithful.
Sony Pictures Panel (Hall H, 6:15-7:15 p.m.)
Sony’s Marvel-focused panel will include the cast and crew of “Venom” plus the creators of the studio’s upcoming animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” about a young Spidey, Miles Morales.
Saturday
“Steven Universe” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 10-10:50 a.m.)
Cartoon Network’s landmark series just ended on a cliffhanger following a magical Crystal Gem wedding. Hopefully, creator Rebecca Sugar and cast members Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Deedee Magno Hall and Zach Callison can help answer some questions. Or at least sing a lot of songs.
Warner Bros. Theatrical (Hall H, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Warner Bros. looks to make a big splash with the official “Aquaman” trailer. The presentation will also include a look at another DC hero with “Shazam!,” a trip back to the Wizarding World with “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” kaiju-extravaganza with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” as well as the animated “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”
“Black Lightning” Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20, 11-11:45 a.m.)
The “Black Lightning” cast and crew assemble to discuss the show and give a first look at what fans can expect for Season 2.
“The Good Place” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 11-11:50 a.m.)
Expect a forking great time as the stars and creators come together to discuss “The Good Place,” The Bad Place and everything in between.
“Krypton” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 12-12:50 p.m.)
Superman’s future is still in jeopardy because of what’s happening on his home planet in the past. What’s next for Kal-El’s grandfather Seg-El? The cast and crew will discuss.
Cartoon Network Creators: Drawing on Inspiration (Room 25ABC, 2-3 p.m.)
The creators and showrunners of “Craig of the Creek,” “We Bare Bears,” “Victor & Valentino,” “Summer Camp Island” and “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes” will all gather together for one giant animated panel.
“The Adventure Zone” Graphic Novel (Room 28DE, 2-3 p.m.)
It’s “The Adventure Zone” podcast in graphic novel form. What’s not to love? Travis McElroy, Clint McElroy and Carey Pietsch are set to appear on this panel to discuss their adaptation of that first magical quest that started it all.
RZA: Movies, Music, and Martial Arts (Hall H, 2:45-3:45 p.m.)
Yes, you read that correctly: Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA is headed to Hall H to talk about his new movie “Cut Throat City.” Expect appearances by cast members, including T.I. and Wesley Snipes, and sneak peeks.
The CW’s Arrowverse block (Ballroom 20, 3:30-6:30 p.m.)
Fans of CW’s superhero shows should plan to stick around for the real-life Arrowverse crossover with presentations for “Supergirl” (3:30 p.m.), “Arrow,” (4:15 p.m.), “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (5 p.m.) and “The Flash” (5:45 p.m.).
“Wonder Woman” in the 1940s (Room 5AB, 4:30-5:30 p.m.)
In the 1940s, Joye Murchison Kelly was “Wonder Woman” creator William Marston’s assistant who co-wrote (and sometimes wholly wrote) stories without any credit. This year, Kelly will make her first ever Con appearance to receive the Bill Finger Award for excellence in comic book writing.
“The Purge”: From Film to Television (Room 6BCF, 5:15-6:15 p.m.)
The universe of “The Purge” film series is making its move to television. Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming show, which is set ten years after “The First Purge.”
“Deadly Class” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 6-6:50 p.m.)
Get the first look at the upcoming “Deadly Class” series, which is based on the comic book series by Rick Remender and Wes Craig about a teen who gets recruited into an elite private academy where kids are trained to become assassins for the world’s top crime families.
“Wynonna Earp” (Room 6DE, 6:45-7:45 p.m.)
What better way to celebrate the kickoff of “Wynonna Earp” Season 3 than with the show’s cast and creators? (Earpers can also head to a screening of the season premiere at the Horton Grand Theatre Friday at 5 p.m.)
“Twin Peaks” (Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 8- 8:50 p.m.)
The cast of the original and revival of “Twin Peaks” come together for what is hopefully a damn fine panel about the show.
Sunday
“Riverdale” (Hall H, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.)
Archie and friends make their Hall H debut with a special video presentation and a Q&A with the cast and crew.
“Legion” (Hall H, 2:15- 3:15 p.m.)
Creator Noah Hawley, along with fellow executive producers John Cameron and Jeph Loeb of Marvel TV, join members of the cast to tease what fans can expect for the third season of the FX series.