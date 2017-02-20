Josh Gad's 'Star Wars' interrogation of Daisy Ridley culminates in an epic celebrity-filled inquisition

“Frozen” actor Josh Gad’s longtime trolling for “Star Wars” spoilers from Daisy Ridley has reached peak nerdiness with some surprising celebrity “Star Wars” fanatics.

Ridley, who plays main character Rey in the new episodic “Star Wars” franchise, has been hounded for weeks for “Star Wars” information by her “Murder on the Orient Express” castmate Gad on the set of their film. Thankfully, for us, each surprise interrogation has been diligently recorded by Gad for the public’s viewing pleasure.

It all started with the announcement of the title for the 2018 film “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” What did that title mean? Is Rey a Jedi? How many Jedi are involved? Gad tried to get answers from Ridley, but alas she would not budge. So the videos continued, and with each surprise “Star Wars” inquisition the hilarity (and special guests) only escalated, culminating in one truly spectacular attempt to find out more.

Here are all the videos leading up to the latest attempt:

This week Gad posted his “final” attempt at getting any “Star Wars” information out of the actress, and he went all out. It’s pretty great.

In the video caption on Gad’s Facebook page, he wrote that he has given “blood, sweat, and tears” to get to the truth. “I have thus far been unsuccessful. This will be Daisy’s final judgment. #starwars is all of us Daisy. It’s time to treat us as friends, not enemies. Each of us are a or multiple #lastjedi in our own special way. It’s time to face your fears Daisy and come clean. And now, I only ask that when you watch this, you don’t give away the surprise. With that, enjoy my final battle for answers with Daisy Ridley.”

Sadly we may have to wait until December to find out answers, as Ridley was steadfastly silent throughout the video. But at least we’ll have video of Judi Dench saying the word “midichlorians.”

