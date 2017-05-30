Director Patty Jenkins explains why the world needs Wonder Woman

Patty Jenkins has never understood why people want to mess with Wonder Woman. To take the glorious Amazonian goddess, with her tiara and bracelets, her breastplate and hot pants, and try to make her modern or human or somehow more “real” simply made no sense.

“I always wanted it to stay a very simple origin story,” Jenkins said. “I believe in Wonder Woman and the true spirit of Wonder Woman, and I wanted to tell that story. I didn't want to make her an alt version of Wonder Woman. I think that what Wonder Woman stands for is gorgeous and incredible. And so that was it. That's what I wanted to do.”

And that’s exactly what the director has done, which is actually not surprising. “Wonder Woman,” which debuts on Friday, may be the first superhero film led by a woman and the first superhero franchise film directed by a woman in almost a decade, but for Jenkins, it’s a natural next stage.

Though best known as the writer-director of “Monster,” for which Charlize Theron won an Oscar, Jenkins was making superhero films starring women long before Hollywood was interested in superhero films starring women.

Predating Chris Nolan’s Batman trilogy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe launch and all three Spider-Mans, the main character in her 2001 short “Velocity Rules” was an accident-prone housewife.

“I loved [Spanish filmmaker] Pedro Almodóvar,” Jenkins recalled. “And I loved superhero films, so I tried to do a short film that was a cross between superhero films and Almodóvar's tone about a housewife. This woman is, like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm a superhero.’ ”

Sitting inside a tiny Santa Monica cafe, Jenkins is something of an unlikely superhero herself. Dressed in the traditional West Coast athleisure attire — white track jacket, flip-flops and ponytail — of her native land, she certainly does not seem like a woman with a major and groundbreaking film premiere mere days away, a film that could determine the fate of female superheroes for years to come.

She’s frank but not flippant, engaged but not hasty. She’s consistent as well. The woman calmly conversing at a coffee shop is remarkably similar to the woman who addressed an auditorium of comic book fanatics at WonderCon. She’s cool. She’s sharp. She’s the boss.

Reminiscing about that first superhero short, made while she was at the AFI Conservatory, brings a smile to her face; she delights in breaking down the genre of superheroes, getting to the meaning behind the spectacle.

“ ‘Superman I’ had been a favorite movie of mine, even when I was at Cooper Union, which is a very fine-arts school,” Jenkins said. “People were painting a portrait of the career that I could have as an indie New York filmmaker. The only thing that stood in my way from staying in New York — because I loved New York and I wanted to stay — was something more that I wanted to do that was inspired by ‘Superman.’ One day I would love to sing a song to the world, to bring something into the world that is beautiful in that sort of way.”

That song is her big, beautiful and bold “Wonder Woman.” In a world awash with dark, cynical superhero stories, Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” is a return to the sort of grand tales that kicked off the careers of Christopher Reeve and Lynda Carter.

Starring Gal Gadot, the new “Wonder Woman” movie is blessedly free of modernizations, modifications or any sort of attempt to make the Amazonian princess “relatable.” Jenkins does not believe that the audience needs to see Wonder Woman (a.k.a. Diana Prince) flipping through her bad-guy-catching playlist on Spotify to make her resonate. Just let her be Wonder Woman, goddess and protector of love.

From the time talks with Warner Bros. began, back in 2005, Jenkins held fast to her original narrative for the heroine, even if it meant not landing the job. Which initially is what it meant; different directors (including Michelle MacLaren) would be attached to “Wonder Woman.” But in the end the studio came back to Jenkins.

[Patty Jenkins]’s wanted to make Wonder Woman forever and it was clear that she had a very deep and meaningful connection with Diana. — President and chief creative officer at Warner Bros. Geoff Johns

“The day Patty walked in to talk about ‘Wonder Woman’ she had a vision,” president and chief creative officer at Warner Bros. Geoff Johns said via email. “She’s wanted to make Wonder Woman forever and it was clear that she had a very deep and meaningful connection with Diana, she understood the very core of the character.”

Jenkins believes it was a basic misreading of the character (see the ill-fated NBC pilot in which David E. Kelley turned Diana Prince into a lonely career woman) that for years stalled any feature potential.

“[There’s] been a fear that you needed to go harder in some direction to make [Wonder Woman] interesting,” Jenkins explained. “And I was always confused by it. You could go out on Halloween, even now, 75 years later, and there's a good chunk of people dressed up as Wonder Woman. She's pretty simple. She is like the parallel of Superman. She's good, she means well, she's kind, she's loving.” And sure enough, the “Wonder Woman” premiere was positively flooded with Wonder Women in all sorts of gold, red and blue.

Beyond the perils of adaptation, there is a more general confusion about the character that Jenkins doesn’t understand, including the ongoing controversy about Wonder Woman’s outfit.

“I get frustrated by people who think that they're defending [Wonder Woman] by trying to make her lesser,” Jenkins said. “When people get super critical about her outfit, who's the one getting crazy about what a woman wears? That's who she is; that's Wonder Woman. I want her to look like my childhood fantasy.

“It's not the male gaze that's made little girls buy princess dolls for all these years,” she added. “They're into it. And so we're into it. Who's been the fan base that's kept Wonder Woman alive all these years? Women. So let her be the every glorious thing that she is. Including hot and beautiful and sexy and loving and great and kind.”

Even Gadot’s ownership of the legendary bracelets and tiara was met with some Internet side-eye. After the news broke in 2013 that Gadot would be appearing in “Batman v Superman” as Diana Prince, comment sections were flooded with words like “waif” and negative comments about her journey as a “model turned actress.” (Never mind that Lynda Carter was Miss World America before she took on the television role in 1975.)